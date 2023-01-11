Augusta Health officially celebrates uniquely-designed outpatient care facility

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta Health officially celebrated the completion of its advanced outpatient pavilion Tuesday afternoon.

The Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion conducted its ribbon-cutting ceremony with different community sponsors and Augusta County officials. The event ended with an open house.

“To say I was impressed is an understatement,” said Beverley Manor supervisor Butch Wells.

Augusta Health started the $54.5 million project in 2019. It officially broke ground in September 2020, during the pandemic. The last beam was placed Oct. 7, 2021.

“We’ve been anticipating this day, for quite frankly, a couple of years now,” said Mary Mannix, Augusta Health’s president and CEO. “Seventy percent of the services we provide to the community are done on an outpatient basis, and that orientated our thinking to changing our model of care.”

The 60,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will offer breast, imaging, and surgery centers and a quicker process for patients to check in for their health appointments. The outpatient pavilion is a few blocks from the main Augusta Health campus. It has its own contemporary architectural design, making it unique from other outpatient care facilities in the Valley.

Mark LaRosa, Augusta Health’s vice president of business development and CSO, said the exterior of the building was designed to fit in with the Valley’s environmental surroundings. The healthcare administrators wanted to create an exterior resemblance to a town center through different blueprints.

“It looks more like a town square than a lawn shopping strip,” LaRosa said.

The intentional use of natural lighting in the waiting and recovery areas was to not only benefit human health but to show off the mountainous scenery, LaRosa said.

“We wanted it not to have a hospital look and feel,” said Scott Crabtree, Augusta Health’s vice president of professional service. “We wanted folks to feel like they were going to someplace special that was specifically made for them.”

The outpatient facility will provide extra patient care instead of staying in the hospital for prolonged hours.

“We’re just dealing with outpatients, and they’ll spend less time in a facility,” he said. “So, the goal is for them to do most of the recovery at home.”

The Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion is going through its final preparations this week and will officially open for patients on Monday.