Augusta Health officials to answer COVID vaccine questions Saturday

After two years of the pandemic and more than a year of providing vaccines protecting against COVID-19, Dr. Clint Merritt is feeling better about where things are.

“We are so much better than when we started. We have far more tools than when we started,” said Merritt, the medical director of population health at Augusta Health.

The hospital is reaching out to answer lingering questions about COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend.

Merritt will appear at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday at noon to answer questions and “dispel myths” about COVID-19 vaccines. The program will be held in the sanctuary of the church, at 223 Oak Grove Church Road in the Hermitage area outside of Waynesboro.

While the elderly population of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro is highly vaccinated against the virus, Merritt said there are other populations less so.

“There are adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s who are less so (vaccinated),” he said.

Locally and nationally, women are more vaccinated than men and members of the African American community are less vaccinated than non-Hispanic whites, he said.

The message?

“We’ve given over 100,000 COVID vaccines to people with all kinds of pre-existing health problems,” Merritt said. “We’re finding them (vaccines) very safe and very effective.”

The Central Shenandoah Health District reports that about two-thirds of adults age 18 and over in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County have been vaccinated.

Augusta Health continues to hold regular vaccine clinics at the hospital, according to Lisa Schwenk, the hospital spokeswoman. In addition to the hospital clinics, Schwenk said the hospital regularly provides COVID vaccines to area churches, nursing homes, schools, senior living complexes and homeless shelters.

Schwenk said the hospital has supplied about 10,562 doses of vaccines at such venues across the region.

Merritt said it is important to reach those people in the community who have barriers to health care. The trips to churches and nursing homes is one way.

He said events like Saturday’s become more helpful when community leaders are there to echo the message. “When we have a community leader that is hugely valuable to connect with those community members,” Merritt said.