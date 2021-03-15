Augusta Health opens new center for diabetes and endocrinology

FISHERSVILLE — On Monday, Augusta Health opened its combined Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology in the back wing of the Fitness/Wellness Center on the Augusta Health campus.

The innovative approach to diabetes care in the community combines the Augusta Health Diabetes & Endocrinology practice and the Outpatient Diabetes Education program into one patient-centered space, according to a release.

“We’re very excited to begin this new chapter of Diabetes and Endocrinology care to our community,” said Nelly Maybee, medical director at Augusta Health Diabetes & Endocrinology. “Both diabetes and thyroid disease are prevalent here, and we have a growing need to provide care for both. Our new space will help us expand access to our patients, and make it easier to see a provider — all in one space. Since opening the practice more than 10 years ago, we’ve added two physicians and two mid-level providers, and we now have the ability to grow to meet the community need again.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Augusta Health’s most recent 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, prevalence of diabetes in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro region increased from 13.9% in 2016 to 16.5% in 2019. An additional 7.4% of adults in the area have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes.