Augusta Health reaches 'unprecedented high' positivity rate as COVID levels mount in Valley

Augusta Health is reviewing its visitation policy and will post a revised policy on Monday.

If you test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, you should:

Stay home for five days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID and have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months you should wear a mask around others for 10 days. You should also test on day five, if possible. If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.