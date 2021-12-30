Augusta Health reaches 'unprecedented high' positivity rate as COVID levels mount in Valley

FISHERSVILLE — COVID-19 levels in the Valley has reached an “unprecedented high” this week, according to Augusta Health.
On Thursday, Augusta Health announced in a press release over the past four days the testing positivity rate rose to 35%, which is a significant increase over the past week.
With rates expected to remain high, Augusta Health announced it is escalating its surge plan.
The current inpatient COVID census is 29, with two deaths since Monday, the hospital said. On Wednesday, 171 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites, which is a record for daily positive tests. The previous record daily total was 120 on Sept. 12.
“This high prevalence and positivity rate is straining the demand for COVID testing at our Urgent Cares and increasing wait times considerably,” the hospital said in its release.
Augusta Health Urgent Cares will now only test those who have COVID symptoms in order to prioritize patients who need treatment, the hospital said.
“Please only go to Urgent Care for COVID-19 testing if you have symptoms of COVID. COVID-19 tests are available at local pharmacies and as a home test for those who do not have symptoms,” the hospital said. “The Emergency Department should be used only by those with critical care needs.”
Augusta Health is reviewing its visitation policy and will post a revised policy on Monday.
If you test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, you should:
Stay home for five days.
If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.
Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID and have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months you should wear a mask around others for 10 days. You should also test on day five, if possible. If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID and completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated your should stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days. You should also test on day five, if possible. If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.