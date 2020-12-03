Augusta Health ready to receive, store and administer the COVID-19 vaccine

Augusta Health, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, has been identified as one of a limited number of facilities in the Commonwealth that is operationally ready to receive, store and administer the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an update from the hospital on Wednesday.
The pandemic’s severity and impact have spurred a historically rapid test for an effective vaccine by multiple companies, Augusta Health said in Wednesday’s press release. Pfizer and Moderna have already applied for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“The COVID-19 vaccines will be critically important to our community’s ability to be healthy and fully-engaged in all the activities of life,” said Mary Mannix, FACHE, CEO of Augusta Health, in a release. “It’s also important to Augusta Health’s ability to respond to the pandemic by protecting both our employees and our patients. It’s one more thing that will keep everyone safe. We’ve been working with key partners externally and with a multi-disciplinary task force internally to ensure we are operationally prepared to ‘go’ with the vaccine as soon as we receive it.”
Pfizer and Moderna are expected to receive emergency use authorization in December, the release said.
Both current vaccines under review by the FDA for emergency use require two shots a few weeks apart for maximum effectiveness. Augusta Health’s Allison Baroco, doctor and infectious disease specialist, said in an email Thursday that it is essential to receive both injections in the vaccine series in order to achieve protection from SARs-CoV2.
It also will be important for people eligible for vaccination to receive the same vaccine type for those requiring more than one dose, she said.
The two current vaccines under review are a two-dose series, with one dosed three weeks apart and the other dosed one month apart. Baroco added that there are some vaccines being investigated that are a one-dose series, but these are not the two being reviewed by the FDA.
“The two vaccines currently pending FDA review appear very safe with no major safety concerns identified,” Baroco said.
The vaccine will decrease the risk of severe illness associated with COVID-19 and decrease the risk of spread through the community.
“As we know those community members with comorbidities are at heightened risk for hospitalization, complications and death associated to COVID-19,” Baroco said.
Per the federal government’s promise at the time of development, the cost is initially expected to be free to the public.
John Mack, PA, chief operations officer of Augusta Medical Group and part of Augusta Health’s Vaccine Task Force, said the hospital has been monitoring the production and plans for immunization since the inception of the pandemic. This included making sure the hospital was “operationally prepared” to store the vaccine — meaning the hospital had an on-site, ultra-low subzero freezer needed to store the vaccines in the range of negative 60 to 80 degrees Celsius.
“As information became available, specifically the need for ultra-cold freezer, we immediately ordered to ensure we would be operationally ready to meet the needs of our employees, providers, patients and community,” Mack said in an email on Thursday.
The hospital has other subzero freezers, vaccine refrigerators and coolers for all vaccines’ storage and transportation, the release said. Because of its location, the hospital is key to assisting other hospitals in the region that may not have storage capabilities.
Because of the initial limited supply from Pfizer and Moderna, the CDC’s advisory committee for immunization practices will decide the order and priority of who is vaccinated first.
“Although the final guidance on who will be vaccinated when has not been received yet, we have received some indication of what the priority might be,” Mack said in the release. “Across the nation and here in Virginia, the first to receive the vaccine are expected to be frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. After that, the next phase is expected to include other essential workers, then high-risk adults and then the final phase is expected to be the general population. So it will be several months, as additional vaccines are approved and supply increases, for the whole vaccination process to unfold.”
Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are close behind in development, the release said. Their vaccines will add to the supply.
Mack encouraged everyone to get their flu vaccines now and their COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.
“It is possible to be infected with both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, and that would be a complicated and difficult situation,” Mack said.
Augusta Health reminds everyone to mask regularly, practice good hand hygiene and maintain social distance in public to lower the risk of infection from the virus as the wait for a vaccine continues.
