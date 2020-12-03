Augusta Health ready to receive, store and administer the COVID-19 vaccine

“As information became available, specifically the need for ultra-cold freezer, we immediately ordered to ensure we would be operationally ready to meet the needs of our employees, providers, patients and community,” Mack said in an email on Thursday.

The hospital has other subzero freezers, vaccine refrigerators and coolers for all vaccines’ storage and transportation, the release said. Because of its location, the hospital is key to assisting other hospitals in the region that may not have storage capabilities.

Because of the initial limited supply from Pfizer and Moderna, the CDC’s advisory committee for immunization practices will decide the order and priority of who is vaccinated first.

“Although the final guidance on who will be vaccinated when has not been received yet, we have received some indication of what the priority might be,” Mack said in the release. “Across the nation and here in Virginia, the first to receive the vaccine are expected to be frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. After that, the next phase is expected to include other essential workers, then high-risk adults and then the final phase is expected to be the general population. So it will be several months, as additional vaccines are approved and supply increases, for the whole vaccination process to unfold.”