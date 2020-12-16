Augusta Health receives first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Parks added, “I believe in vaccines, and if we can do something to protect people from this horrible disease, I think we should do everything we can.”

Dr. Parks, Snow and Berrington were all reassured about the vaccine because of the work and research that has gone into its development and vetting of the administration process.

“For us, this is the light at the end of the tunnel. So much effort has gone into preparing for this day. Dr. Baroco and many others have done an excellent job of research on all aspects of the vaccine and informing us about what they’ve learned. I’m confident in all the information that I’ve been given,” Snow said.

Berrington, whose redeployment as a safety resource officer puts him on the COVID units to advise all staff with education on PPE and to assist with patients, also appreciated the research that has gone into the decisions about the vaccine and said he was ready “to protect myself, my family and my community.”