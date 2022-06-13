 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Augusta Health reports lowered COVID transmission rate

  • Updated
  • 0

Augusta Health reported Monday the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 transmission level for the area has been lowered to medium.

The hospital further reported a current COVID census at the hospital of nine, with no deaths during the past week. In the 24 hours before 9 a.m. Monday, 17 new COVID cases were diagnosed at Augusta Health.

The positivity rate for COVID testing for the week of June 6-11 was 15.9 percent. That contrasted with a 25.9 percent positivity rate for May 29-June 4, and a month of May positivity rate of 22.1 percent.

Augusta Health plans several community-based vaccine clinics in the coming days and weeks.

Those include one at Bridgewater College on Thursday from 10 until noon, at Embrace/Latinx at 932 Fir St. in Waynesboro on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 28, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Gypsy Hill House in Staunton and on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plaza Apartments in Staunton.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert