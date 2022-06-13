Augusta Health reports lowered COVID transmission rate

Augusta Health reported Monday the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 transmission level for the area has been lowered to medium.

The hospital further reported a current COVID census at the hospital of nine, with no deaths during the past week. In the 24 hours before 9 a.m. Monday, 17 new COVID cases were diagnosed at Augusta Health.

The positivity rate for COVID testing for the week of June 6-11 was 15.9 percent. That contrasted with a 25.9 percent positivity rate for May 29-June 4, and a month of May positivity rate of 22.1 percent.

Augusta Health plans several community-based vaccine clinics in the coming days and weeks.

Those include one at Bridgewater College on Thursday from 10 until noon, at Embrace/Latinx at 932 Fir St. in Waynesboro on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 28, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Gypsy Hill House in Staunton and on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plaza Apartments in Staunton.

