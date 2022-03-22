Augusta Health reports much lower COVID-19 activity

Augusta Health said Tuesday recent daily reports of COVID-19 cases at the hospital have dropped to the single digits.

The hospital also said as of Tuesday, the current COVID-19 census at the hospital was four, with no deaths during the past week.

And because of the lower activity with the pandemic, the hospital announced other changes.

On April 18, the vaccination and monoclonal antibody clinics will be combined at one location, the Waynesboro Primary Care/Urgent Care location at 201 Lew DeWitt Boulevard in Waynesboro. The vaccination clinic on the hospital fitness center tennis court will close. More information will be provided later on the closing date of the fitness center vaccination clinic.

And as of Tuesday, the Health Resources and Services Administration stopped accepting claims for COVID-related testing and treatment of uninsured patients.

Those uninsured and insured patients at Augusta Health are eligible ad encouraged to apply for Augusta Health Financial Assistance to help with payment of COVID-related testing and treatment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.