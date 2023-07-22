FISHERSVILLE — The revised wording might look like a simple tweaking, but a recent change in Augusta Health’s mission statement goes deeper than that.

The hospital’s board unanimously voted in late June to change its mission statement to read: “To strengthen the health and well-being of all people in our communities.”

The wording changes included adding “all” and “communities” rather than community.

Mark LaRosa is the hospital’s vice president of business development and chief strategy officer. He said the revised mission reflects a goal of learning and reaching all communities the hospital serves in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

The change came after input from the hospital’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion Advisory Committee, an employee committee started this year.

There are noticeable changes. The hospital’s new mobile health clinics started late in 2022 and are part of the overarching goal of serving all communities.

Isaac Izzillo, the director of the mobile primary care clinics, said the hospital connected with numerous community organizations while offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

These community partners served as a bridge to reaching people living in the area who were not receiving primary health care. Since last September, Izzillo said the mobile clinics have reached 500 people and provided 700 visits.

People who come to the mobile clinics walk in and do not have to be insured. They have access to doctors, nurses, pharmacists, case managers and maternal health navigators.

Izzillo said the clinics have found people suffering from severe and chronic health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and mental illness.

“We are inclusive of anyone; we are treating anyone,” Izzillo said.

He said the clinics generally last about four hours. There are diverse locations, including Waynesboro’s Embrace Center, where the Hispanic population is reached, and opposite ends of Augusta County in Craigsville and Grottoes. There is also a monthly mobile clinic at the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton.

There are inspiring anecdotal stories from the 14 monthly mobile clinics, according to Izzillo.

“We had one diabetic migrant worker who was traveling back to Mexico each year to get a year’s supply of Metformin,” he said of diabetic medication. Through a mobile clinic, the man can now purchase his medicines for $5 a month at Walmart.

Izzillo said most clinics are held in Waynesboro and Staunton, but one goal is to reach more of Augusta County.

“We hope to cover the four corners of the county,” he said.

There is no road map for what the hospital is doing with the mobile clinics, Izzillo said. But the results are helping area residents with health problems who would not receive treatment otherwise.

LaRosa said another recent change is the hospital devoting 5 percent of its annual investment portfolio revenue to a community partnership endowment.

Part of those funds go to a community partnership program where employees work with nonprofit organizations and food distribution from the hospital’s farm. There are also grants going to local nonprofit organizations.

LaRosa said ultimately, Augusta Health wants to serve as a national model for a community health system.

“Our mission is a good mission and has been very useful for 30 years,” he said. But the hope with recent changes is that the mission will reach deeper into the area.