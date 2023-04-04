FISHERSVILLE — Citing the decrease in deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19, Augusta Health said Tuesday it will now be optional for the hospital’s patients, visitors and staff members to wear masks.

The hospital said the new policy takes effect Wednesday and said there are certain exceptions. But the hospital said the case counts for COVID have been declining and that community habits are returning to those before the pandemic.

Dr. Clint Merritt, an Augusta Health vice president and chief population health officer, said the policy change “is welcomed news and something many of us thought would never come. It now shows that we can relax our masking requirements and still protect patients and team members within a safe environment. We recognize that some team members may choose to mask because of personal preference or individual health matters, and we encourage anyone who feels this way to continue wearing their mask.”

Augusta Health said along with vaccinations, masks will continue to be a tool for keeping the community healthy. In addition, wearing a mask helps protect others who may be immunocompromised.

The hospital said it would continue to follow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulations and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Augusta Health also will evaluate local data and the status of COVID-19 cases throughout the community to guide protocols and practices.