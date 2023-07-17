A transformer on the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville stopped functioning at noon, resulting in a campus-wide power outage.
At 1:45 p.m., the hospital said it was operating with full power. Equipment and services are being phased in over the next several hours.
The emergency room will be on diversion until 3 p.m.
Any person scheduled for a procedure or appointment Monday is asked to call (540) 332-4000 to confirm the appointment.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.