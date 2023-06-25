Augusta Health is adding a urology department and will begin seeing patients on Aug. 1

The hospital said Dr. Brian Stisser will staff the new department at 70 Medical Center Circle, Suite 107, in Fishersville.

Previously, patients receiving care at the hospital were referred by private urology physician groups.

The new department allows for a closer relationship with other services in the hospital, said Cecelia Carpenter. Carpenter is the administrative director for surgical services of the Augusta Medical Group. In addition to the staffing by a urologist, new equipment will be installed in the urology department.

“We are very happy to provide this service,” Carpenter said. “Dr. Stisser is a great physician, and we are happy to keep him in the community.”

Stisser, commenting in a hospital press release, said he is excited to continue his relationship with Augusta Health. He said, “Many opportunities exist for modern and comprehensive urological care, including the expansion of robotic surgical services. I feel very privileged to be a part of these changes.”

Urologists treat disorders like urinary incontinence and kidney stones.

But Carpenter spoke of the support the hospital can provide with oncology services for prostate and bladder cancers.

Carpenter said Augusta Health has sent mailers to patients already treated by Stisser. The hospital has also used social media and its website to publicize the new urology department.