FISHERSVILLE — Starting next month, all children born at Augusta Health will be eligible to receive free books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program from birth until they are five years old.

It’s part of the “Books at Birth” partnership unveiled Thursday between the hospital and the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro. Helping sponsor the initiative are the Carr Family Foundation and the Waynesboro Kiwanis Club.

United Way President and CEO Kristi Williams said the partnership culminates a dream she has had for five years to reach children with books at a critical time in their development.

“This program will remove any barrier to children having books in their home, helping to develop oral language skills and a love of reading and learning,” said Williams, who said the children will have received 60 books by the time they turn five.

The books are age appropriate and will be sent monthly.

Roxanne Harris, RN, the maternal health navigator for Augusta Health, said the partnership is “what our community needs to tear down the barriers to instill a love of reading and to get books to parents to help with bonding.”

Harris said delivering the books to the children’s homes by mail is critical. While public libraries are a great resource, she said families don’t always have the transportation to travel to the libraries.

A local educator on hand for Thursday’s announcement said offering the books to area children is vital to their development.

“There is nothing more important than getting the books to children and learning to read,” said Jeff Cassell, superintendent of the Waynesboro Schools.

Williams said the United Way first partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in 2009. Since then, more than 5,170 local kids have received free monthly books.

Estimates are that the new partnership could reach as many as 1,000 children born at the hospital annually. The children must be registered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at birth.

The legendary country singer started the program in 1995 through her Dollywood Foundation. By 2016, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program was sending one million books a month, and in 2019, it expanded to reach Ireland.

Parton said the seeds of lifelong dreams and aspirations are found in books.