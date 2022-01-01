 Skip to main content
Augusta Health welcomes first baby born in 2022
Augusta Health welcomes first baby born in 2022

Elliana Rae

Elliana Rae with her parents, Autumn and Andrew, on Saturday at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

 Courtesy of Augusta Health

FISHERSVILLE — The Valley welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Saturday morning.

Autumn gave birth to Elliana Rae, a baby girl, at 8:53 a.m. Saturday at Augusta Health in Fishersville. She weighed eight pounds and 11 oounces and was 22 inches long.

"Parents Autumn and Andrew thought she might become the first baby of 2022 because she was due a week ago on Christmas Day — but instead was born to celebrate New Year’s Day with her new family," said a release from the hospital.

Elliana was delivered by Dr. Ami Keatts.

"All are doing well and looking forward to an exciting year of ‘firsts’ in 2022," the release said.

 Elliana’s first name was suggested by one of her grandfathers, and her middle name is in honor of her other grandfather. 

 

