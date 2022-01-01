Augusta Health welcomes first baby born in 2022

FISHERSVILLE — The Valley welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Saturday morning.

Autumn gave birth to Elliana Rae, a baby girl, at 8:53 a.m. Saturday at Augusta Health in Fishersville. She weighed eight pounds and 11 oounces and was 22 inches long.

"Parents Autumn and Andrew thought she might become the first baby of 2022 because she was due a week ago on Christmas Day — but instead was born to celebrate New Year’s Day with her new family," said a release from the hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elliana was delivered by Dr. Ami Keatts.

"All are doing well and looking forward to an exciting year of ‘firsts’ in 2022," the release said.

Elliana’s first name was suggested by one of her grandfathers, and her middle name is in honor of her other grandfather.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.