Augusta Kitchen celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting ceremony

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta Kitchen is back open for business after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the restaurant to shut down in March, just weeks after it opened.
In honor of the reopening, the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re really excited to finally officially cut the ribbon and welcome everybody back into the restaurant,” said Jim Drost, vice president of operations.
The quick-service eatery, located at 12 Old Oaks Drive in Fishersville, is an American bowl restaurant focused on southern fresh ingredients. Customers can choose from a rotisserie chicken, smoked pork or smoked pot roast bowl and choose add-ons like rice, dips and other toppings. All available meats are smoked in-house.
Augusta Kitchen has one unique feature for a quick-service restaurant — the Raven’s Rooster, a bar featuring cocktails including the restaurant’s signature cocktail. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor patio, complete with a fire pit.
Shutting down during the pandemic was difficult and unexpected, Drost said.
“With restaurants, you’re always sliding back, and we knew that something was going on, but we had to get open and start to provide the restaurant for guests,” he said.
The restaurant reopened in October. Drost said the reopening process has been great, and the staff had spent a lot of time finding the best practices to keep themselves and customers safe from COVID-19.
A few pieces of equipment were added in the back to create a safer environment for the team. Plexiglass was added to the order area as well. Tables are marked off throughout the restaurant to make sure social distancing is practiced.
“We really appreciate the support over the past five or six weeks we’ve gotten from the community, and we really want to encourage and engrain that into our service,” Drost said. “We run local restaurants that really want to be part of the community, so we want to get that started again here.”
Augusta Kitchen is a sister restaurant to three restaurants in Charlottesville, including Ivy Provisions, Shadwell’s and Fry’s Spring Station.
“We’re small and local owned. We want the support, and we want to be able to support other local businesses as well,” said Kayla Wheeler, Augusta Kitchen general manager. “It’s the good thing about this community.”
Augusta Kitchen offers call ahead, online ordering and in-person ordering. Online orders can be made on the Augusta Kitchen webpage at www.augustakitchen.com. For call-ahead ordering, calls can be made to (434) 202-1308.
“It’s really exciting for them to be able to reopen and be back in business and to see people here again,” said Courtney Thompson, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
Augusta Kitchen is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
