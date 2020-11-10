Augusta Kitchen celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting ceremony

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The restaurant reopened in October. Drost said the reopening process has been great, and the staff had spent a lot of time finding the best practices to keep themselves and customers safe from COVID-19.

A few pieces of equipment were added in the back to create a safer environment for the team. Plexiglass was added to the order area as well. Tables are marked off throughout the restaurant to make sure social distancing is practiced.

“We really appreciate the support over the past five or six weeks we’ve gotten from the community, and we really want to encourage and engrain that into our service,” Drost said. “We run local restaurants that really want to be part of the community, so we want to get that started again here.”

Augusta Kitchen is a sister restaurant to three restaurants in Charlottesville, including Ivy Provisions, Shadwell’s and Fry’s Spring Station.

“We’re small and local owned. We want the support, and we want to be able to support other local businesses as well,” said Kayla Wheeler, Augusta Kitchen general manager. “It’s the good thing about this community.”