Augusta Medical Group opening primary care office in Buena Vista

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta Health announced Tuesday plans to open a primary care office in Buena Vista.

The announcement comes as part of Augusta Health’s strategic plan, Journey 2025, and its commitment to the community to expand and enhance access to outpatient services throughout the region, according to a press release.

“This expands our ability to provide more conveniently located care for our growing number of patients from the Buena Vista community,” said Scott Just, president of Augusta Medical Group. “This is part of our larger strategy to expand access to outpatient services in the Rockbridge County region.”

Construction on the medical office began in August and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021. Renovation of both interior and exterior of the building at 2054 Sycamore Avenue in Buena Vista will result in a 3,000 square foot space with six exam rooms. Staff will include both a physician and a physician assistant.

“We are very excited to become a part of the Buena Vista community,” Just said. “Our new practice there will connect the people in the region to the breadth of all of Augusta Health’s services. It’s great to be a part of bringing our high quality care to Buena Vista.”