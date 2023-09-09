The Augusta Regional Clinic celebrated its 30th anniversary of service to the area this weekend.

The Fishersville clinic has evolved over the past three decades from being open one evening a week to having its own facility and staying open five days a week.

Over 30 years, the Augusta Regional Clinic has provided 78,000 medical encounters to more than 20,000 patients of all ages. Since 2020, the clinic has focused on dental care for Medicaid members and uninsured patients, up to 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. A current staff of 20 staff members and volunteers offers 1,000 dental appointments monthly and served more than 4,700 patients in 2022.

“We are forever grateful for our founders and all the volunteers and staff members who have made this place what it is today,” said Sophie Parson, executive director. “They have been a true inspiration, and it is an honor to remember their commitment and involvement on this important date.”

Parson said the future outlook for the next 30 years includes a determination “with the support of the ARC community and our many local partners to continue expanding our dental operations while staying aware of the unmet needs” in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County area.

The important anniversary featured a Saturday night gala at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Augusta County.