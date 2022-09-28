Augusta Regional Dental Clinic gets $100,000 grant to reach more low-income residents

Augusta Health’s community health needs assessment released earlier this year offered an overall picture of the health and health needs of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County residents.

One troubling statistic among many in the assessment was that 65 percent of the region’s low income population had not seen a dentist in the past 12 months. Untreated dental problems can lead to infection, loss of teeth and affect vital organs such as the heart.

But a $100,000 grant obtained by the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville from the Virginia Healthcare Foundation will allow the clinic to reach nearly a thousand more low-income residents by June of next year. The grant will pay for a part of the salary for a new full-time dentist at the clinic.

“This is a game changer,” said Sophie Parson, executive director of the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic.

The clinic accepts a $35 payment from an uninsured patient as compensation for a vist.

“We have no problem getting patients,” said Parson, who said the clinic receives at least 20 calls a day from area residents seeking dental care. Those seeking dental care could be a blue collar worker or an uninsured person or a Medicaid recipient. Parson said most dental offices in the area are not accepting new Medicaid patients.

With five full-time and part-time dentists, the clinic sees about 50 patients per day.

“We have hired new part-time providers and reorganized our dental hygiene department for more efficiency,” said Parson in a release announcing the grant.

Parson said in a separate phone interview that the clinic hopes to renew the grant from the Virginia Healthcare Foundation for a second and a third year. “The foundation has been extremely generous,” she said.

There is a special event scheduled for Oct. 22 at the clinic at 342 Mule Academy Road in Fishersville. Called the Dentalpalooza, uninsured residents of Augusta County ages 18 and over can receive free dental care including cleanings, fillings and extractions. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But Parson said the work will be performed by appointment only. Call (540) 221-6635 for an appointment.