Augusta Regional Dental Clinic looks to give back to Valley's kids for Giving Tuesday

Dr. Kess Collins, the lead doctor for ORCAS, has been with the program since it began 10 years ago and also stressed the importance of helping local kids in the Valley that currently lack access to proper dentistry.

“We know that we’re reaching out to a bunch of kids who really need it,” Collins said. “We see a lot of kids that have a lot of dental needs that aren’t met, so we just reach out to them at the school and then, hopefully, they can come here and get what treatment they need.”

Collins added that the clinic has seen as many as 100 cavities in a day before during an ORCAS school visit.

“It’s pretty important because, [for] some kids, the mouth is all black,” said Parson, who said she’s seen decay, cavities and missing teeth in some kids through the program. “If you don’t have your teeth, you cannot form certain sounds. When you’re in kindergarten, first grade, this is coming in the way of your education.”

Parson added that missing and/or decaying teeth could also potentially lead to bullying for certain kids, which could further affect their learning environment and early social relationships.