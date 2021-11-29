Augusta Regional Dental Clinic looks to give back to Valley's kids for Giving Tuesday

FISHERSVILLE — This year’s Giving Tuesday in the Valley is set to leave plenty of local kids smiling.
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) is set to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 30 by providing free dental examinations to 650 local children in various schools located throughout Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton. The goal is to raise $6,500 and assist the kids by June 2022.
Held on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday has encouraged people worldwide since 2012 to give to, celebrate, and work with their favorite nonprofit organizations on a mission to “inspire generosity” both in local communities and around the world.
Sophie Parson, the executive director of the ARDC, said the idea is to promote “gratitude, sharing [and] giving back to the community” in response to the mass buying that the holiday shopping season brings with it.
“It’s actually global,” Parson said. “It’s international. It’s an answer to Black Friday [and] Cyber Monday when people just consume left and right.”
According to the clinic, the ARDC is seeking support from the community on Giving Tuesday to fund its school program called ORCAS, or “Oral Care at School,” which provides the dental checkups to hundreds of “medically underserved children” in the SAW region.
“We take our team, pack our equipment and go to the schools,” Parson said. “That’s the magic of that.”
Parson said that the ARDC works with preschools, elementary schools and the school’s nurses when working away from their clinic in Fishersville. She further explained that the ARDC gets ready for the program by reaching out to schools over the summer asking if they’re interested in participating in ORCAS. A date for the clinic to arrive is set up for a later date and costs no charge to the school.
The checkups also cost nothing out-of-pocket to the families who allow their child or children to participate and are held at the children’s schools rather than at the clinic, which ARDC Office Manager Misty Ladd said helps reduce the children’s anxiety throughout their experience.
“I don’t know what we would do without our kids program,” Ladd said. “I think it’s really fun. It’s nice to see kids in their environment where they feel at home because we’re on their turf. When they come here, their anxiety’s a little bit up and they don’t know what to expect. They’re not around familiar things that they’re used to seeing. When we’re on their turf, it’s very nice.”
She also noted that the clinic doesn’t show up at the SAW region’s schools empty-handed either, as the ARDC shows up more than well-equipped for the job.
“We have a full dental program on wheels,” Ladd said. “We have a mobile compressor, air-water unit, dental chair, X-ray unit, pretty much everything we need.”
11 local schools are currently enrolled in the ORCAS program for the 2021-2022 school year, which represents nearly 650 children. The ARDC said in a prior press release that it expects more in the coming weeks, however.
The ARDC isn’t alone in their mission this Giving Tuesday either, as Blue Ridge Oral Surgery and the Rotary Club of Waynesboro have also pledged to provide matching gifts up to $3,600 as corporate sponsors in the spirit of the holidays.
“If you give us $20 today, it will actually mean that we receive $40 thanks to their generosity,” Parson said.
To Parson, this all truly goes a long way, as a nurse she had previously spoken with at Bessie Weller Elementary School in Staunton called the program “vital.”
Likewise, she and her staff also see ORCAS as such.
“Many of the kids don’t have dental insurance,” said Parson, who understands that many parents lost their jobs due to the pandemic, which potentially led to a loss of insurance. “We cannot do any treatment. We don’t have any instruments there [or at] the full stations. So, we send the kids back with a letter saying, ‘We’re good. We’ll see you next time,’ or, ‘Actually, we have cavities here. You need to go to a dentist.’ Parents can call here and we’ll see them at the clinic.”
Dr. Kess Collins, the lead doctor for ORCAS, has been with the program since it began 10 years ago and also stressed the importance of helping local kids in the Valley that currently lack access to proper dentistry.
“We know that we’re reaching out to a bunch of kids who really need it,” Collins said. “We see a lot of kids that have a lot of dental needs that aren’t met, so we just reach out to them at the school and then, hopefully, they can come here and get what treatment they need.”
Collins added that the clinic has seen as many as 100 cavities in a day before during an ORCAS school visit.
“It’s pretty important because, [for] some kids, the mouth is all black,” said Parson, who said she’s seen decay, cavities and missing teeth in some kids through the program. “If you don’t have your teeth, you cannot form certain sounds. When you’re in kindergarten, first grade, this is coming in the way of your education.”
Parson added that missing and/or decaying teeth could also potentially lead to bullying for certain kids, which could further affect their learning environment and early social relationships.
“We’re not fixing everything, but we do what we can,” Parson said. “We’re happy to do our part, but this program is absolutely crucial … we hope the parents will call us back to follow up with the treatment because, again, this is not something we can do on the spot.”
As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, the clinic had raised $5,135 of its $6,500 goal.
Any residents interested in helping the ARDC reach and/or exceed their goal can donate at https://giving-tuesday-2021-ardc.causevox.com/ online.