Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to host free Fishersville dental care event in Fishersville

Those in need of dental work might be able to get it done Saturday for free.

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will be hosting a dental clinic Saturday in Fishersville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for uninsured Augusta County residents who are least 18-years-old.

“We have volunteer dentists and hygienists in our system and we have nine staff members that have agreed to give their day off to come and help out,” said Sophie Parson, executive director of the Augusta Regional Clinic in Fishersville.

Normally the clinic charges a small fee, which is what makes Saturday's event unique.

“We’re a charitable clinic so patients with no insurance, we ask them to pay a $45 on a regular day,” Parson said.

Those who attend the clinic should be safe despite the surge in delta variant cases in the Valley.

“We’re making sure we stay on top of our game to prevent further contamination with COVID,” she said

The staff will be wearing masks, face shields and be pre-screened along with staff volunteers and patients before they enter, she added. Additionally, all attendees will be asked to wear a mask until they reach the dentist’s chair.