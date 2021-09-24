Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to host free Fishersville dental care event in Fishersville

Those in need of dental work might be able to get it done Saturday for free.
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will be hosting a dental clinic Saturday in Fishersville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for uninsured Augusta County residents who are least 18-years-old.
“We have volunteer dentists and hygienists in our system and we have nine staff members that have agreed to give their day off to come and help out,” said Sophie Parson, executive director of the Augusta Regional Clinic in Fishersville.
Normally the clinic charges a small fee, which is what makes Saturday's event unique.
“We’re a charitable clinic so patients with no insurance, we ask them to pay a $45 on a regular day,” Parson said.
Those who attend the clinic should be safe despite the surge in delta variant cases in the Valley.
“We’re making sure we stay on top of our game to prevent further contamination with COVID,” she said
The staff will be wearing masks, face shields and be pre-screened along with staff volunteers and patients before they enter, she added. Additionally, all attendees will be asked to wear a mask until they reach the dentist’s chair.
“We follow all the CDC and American Dental Association guidelines,” said Parson, who added the clinic has not had a single case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were only a few more spots open to sign up for the clinic. Those who do have an appointment should bring proof of income and be prepared to provide basic personal information such as date of birth. When patients arrive they will be asked to provide a medical history and sign a consent form.
“For us, it’s a regular day," Parson said. "It’s what we do every day. The same amount of patients. The only difference is that this day, we’re able to lift the co-pay from patients."
Some people have been delaying care because because of the pandemic, she said.
“The fact is, the demand from the community is huge," Parson said. "Right now, we’re receiving about 10 calls from patients trying to establish care with us every day."
According to a press release from the Augusta Regional Clinic, about a third of Augusta County patients do not have dental insurance.
To find out if a spot is available, call Augusta Regional Clinic at (540) 221-6635.