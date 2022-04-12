 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Augusta Sheriff reports scam arrest warrants

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has recently taken several reports and calls from citizens who report that a Sgt. or Lt. Sholes from the office has called them.

The purported deputy further tells the person he is calling that he has a warrant for their arrest. The Sheriff’s Office said there is no deputy by the name Sholes working for the Sheriff’s Office.

As part of the call, the deputy asks for a Visa gift card in exchange for avoiding arrest. The Sheriff’s Office is advising not to promise gift cards or offer personal information to the caller.

Any questions regarding the scam should be directed to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 345-5333.

