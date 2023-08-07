An Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s cruiser was struck from behind on Interstate 81 in Augusta County Sunday night, injuring a deputy and heavily damaging the cruiser.

The deputy was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment of his injuries, and his cruiser had significant damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was traveling north in his Ford Explorer shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 220 on I-81. The deputy was traveling normally when a tractor-trailer hit the cruiser from behind. The impact drove the deputy’s cruiser 100 feet down the interstate and into a VDOT work truck, striking the energy-absorbing bumper on the VDOT truck. The impact of the crash spun the deputy’s cruiser around.

The unknown tractor-trailer did not stop after the accident and fled north on I-81.

VDOT workers in the work zone who witnessed the accident were not injured. VDOT workers assisted the injured deputy.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said he is “thankful that our deputy survived this horrific incident, and I am thankful for the quick and professional response.” The sheriff listed VDOT, the Virginia State Police, Augusta County Fire Rescue, Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department and the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center as helping with the response.

Any person with information about the hit-and-run investigation is asked to contact the Virginia State Police, Area 17 Office.