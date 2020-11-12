Augusta supervisors approve funding requests for fire and rescue

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved three of four grant application requests for funding from county fire-rescue Wednesday evening.
Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Company, Swoope Volunteer Fire Company and Churchville Volunteer Fire Department will benefit from the approval.
“The committee believes that all three of those requests are justified,” said ACFR chief Dave Nichols.
The Fire-Rescue fund of $50,000 is dispersed twice each year, once in March and then again in September. Before this year, the allotted fund was $100,000 for the spring and then $100,000 in the fall, but the board voted to allot $50,000 per cycle in 2020.
Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Company requested $17,142.08 for lights, pagers and portable radios. Swoope Volunteer Fire Company requested $12,620.64 for pagers, an upgrade to their building access system and gas monitors. The Churchville Volunteer Fire Department requested an SCBA bottle fill station and equipment needed for a portable air/light unit and spare cylinders, totaling $20,237.28.
Nichols said the Churchville requests would address safety issues as well as time management issues.
“It doesn’t then require the volunteers to go back after they’ve cleaned up and have the cylinder spilled, which is a time-consuming task, and not every fire company in the county has the ability to do that,” Nichols said. “They have to carry them to another station.”
The committee did not consider a request from New Hope Volunteer Fire company. The request, totaling $4,950, was for equipment for the brush truck they wish to put into service. The skid unit on the current truck was a unit from Preston L. Yancey which puts the truck over the gross vehicle weight limit.
Nichols said the committee recommended lowering the price of the original grant requests made by each station to ensure they did not exceed the $50,000 budget limit.
In other business, the board unanimously approved to accept an allocation totaling $2,160 from the Department of Motor Vehicles to support sterilization programs for dogs and cats. The money comes from animal friendly license plates and will be placed in the animal shelters account. In the past, the allocation has gone to the to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center located in Lyndhurst.
Additionally, the board unanimously approved amendments to the Flexible Spending Plan required by the CARES Act. The new resolution will permit the reimbursement of over-the-counter medical products from the Health Flexible Spending Account without a prescription.
Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton said he loved the resolution and called it a good thing because of his experience as a provider.
“This takes away from the requirement for the providers who are writing these prescriptions and really wasting the patient’s time,” Seaton said. “If somebody needs their Advil, [or] if somebody needs their feminine products, they can purchase them. They don’t need a physician’s signature on there.”
Augusta County is a member of the Flexible Spending Plan for the SAW Consortium, administered by LD&B.
