Augusta supervisors approve funding requests for fire and rescue

The committee did not consider a request from New Hope Volunteer Fire company. The request, totaling $4,950, was for equipment for the brush truck they wish to put into service. The skid unit on the current truck was a unit from Preston L. Yancey which puts the truck over the gross vehicle weight limit.

Nichols said the committee recommended lowering the price of the original grant requests made by each station to ensure they did not exceed the $50,000 budget limit.

In other business, the board unanimously approved to accept an allocation totaling $2,160 from the Department of Motor Vehicles to support sterilization programs for dogs and cats. The money comes from animal friendly license plates and will be placed in the animal shelters account. In the past, the allocation has gone to the to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center located in Lyndhurst.

Additionally, the board unanimously approved amendments to the Flexible Spending Plan required by the CARES Act. The new resolution will permit the reimbursement of over-the-counter medical products from the Health Flexible Spending Account without a prescription.

Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton said he loved the resolution and called it a good thing because of his experience as a provider.