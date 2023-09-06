Augusta Water, which provides water and sewer services to Augusta County residents, is asking for voluntary conservation because of the drought conditions in the county.

Augusta County is one of seven Virginia counties under a drought warning advisory from the Department of Environmental Quality. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is expected to take official action about the county conditions when the board meets in a week.

Augusta Water wants residential users to cut back on lawn watering to no more than twice a week and water between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. Residents are also asked to reduce vegetable gardening and water between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. Sprinkler use should be avoided, as should new landscaping or planting grass.

Commercial customers are requested to restrict washing of sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, or other paved surfaces except to meet health and safety standards. Commercial customers should prohibit fountain operations at retail sites and retrofit all high water use faucets and materials.