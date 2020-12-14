Backyard Gourmet food truck to open in Waynesboro

Restaurant quality meals without having to actually dine in a restaurant is what a new food truck coming to Waynesboro says it will soon be offering customers.
Brandon Curry and his father, Joseph Walker Jr., are opening Backyard Gourmet on Tuesday. The duo share a love of cooking that Walker says he inherited from his grandmothers.
“I’m very proud that my son and I were able to do this together. A parent is very proud when one of their kids decides to follow in their footsteps,” Walker said.
Walker’s background in food spans 35 years. A chef by trade, he trained at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs. Curry worked at Outback Steakhouse for 3 years when he discovered he also has a passion for cooking.
“I started to see that’s what I liked to do — cook,” Curry, 38, said. “I started picking up on things. I went from a dishwasher to working the whole line.”
Their menu includes items like bang bang chicken, shrimp tacos, wings, crabcake sandwiches and even salad.
Support Local Journalism
“I don’t know too many food trucks with salad. So, someone who wants a healthier option can have a salad,” Walker said. “Anything you can get at a restaurant like Applebee’s, Ruby Tuesday or Outback we will be offering on the truck.”
Seasonal menu options will make appearances throughout the year, including Fish Fry Fridays in the spring. Walker and Curry also hope to add gluten-free options in the future.
Once Backyard Gourmet is up and running, Curry will handle the day-to-day operations while Walker will do more behind-the-scenes work and help with larger events and catering.
Once the food truck opens Tuesday, customers can find it parked in the Kline’s parking lot Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the future, the pair said they may move to different spots around the city, as well as make appearances at various events and festivals.
While COVID-19 related restrictions are in place, cones will be placed 6-feet apart in line. A sanitation station will be outside the truck, and all customers are asked to wear masks. When restrictions ease, Backyard Gourmet hopes to place a tent with seating outside the food truck.
Walker said Backyard Gourmet wouldn’t be a possibility without the support they received, so they hope to be involved in the community moving forward.
“We’re going to be looking to help people. It’s not just about us. It’s about us paying it forward, so we’re going to be out there looking to help people,” Walker said.
Until their opening day, Curry said he’s “soaking it all in.”
For updates on Backyard Gourmet, follow “Backyard Gourmet LLC” on Facebook.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.