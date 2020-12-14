Backyard Gourmet food truck to open in Waynesboro

Their menu includes items like bang bang chicken, shrimp tacos, wings, crabcake sandwiches and even salad.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know too many food trucks with salad. So, someone who wants a healthier option can have a salad,” Walker said. “Anything you can get at a restaurant like Applebee’s, Ruby Tuesday or Outback we will be offering on the truck.”

Seasonal menu options will make appearances throughout the year, including Fish Fry Fridays in the spring. Walker and Curry also hope to add gluten-free options in the future.

Once Backyard Gourmet is up and running, Curry will handle the day-to-day operations while Walker will do more behind-the-scenes work and help with larger events and catering.

Once the food truck opens Tuesday, customers can find it parked in the Kline’s parking lot Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the future, the pair said they may move to different spots around the city, as well as make appearances at various events and festivals.

While COVID-19 related restrictions are in place, cones will be placed 6-feet apart in line. A sanitation station will be outside the truck, and all customers are asked to wear masks. When restrictions ease, Backyard Gourmet hopes to place a tent with seating outside the food truck.