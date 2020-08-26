Bald eagles shot in Highland, area stores offering reward for information

A second bald eagle was found dead on the property, DWR said.

Both eagles were taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro. While the first was too decomposed to determine a cause of death, the injured bird’s X-rays reveled that it had been shot with a small-caliber rifle, DWR said.

Kester said it’s well known that the birds live on the Highland property and local residents had even named the two eagles found deceased “Ferdinand and Isabella.”

“They were pretty much a landmark for that property because you could ride down there pretty much at any time and see them. They’ve been there for years,” he said.

Shooting a bald eagle is a federal crime. The first criminal offense is a misdemeanor with maximum penalty of one year in person and a $100,000 fine for an individual or $200,000 for an organization. A second offense becomes a felony with a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Anyone with information about the bald eagle killings is asked to call DWR at (800) 237-5712 or WildCrime@dwr.virginia.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

“The community is very upset about it, so we’re hoping maybe someone will come forth with information or the person will turn themselves in. We encourage people with information to please call and let us know so we can bring justice for these eagles,” Kester said. “When you’re talking about the national symbol, it breaks people’s hearts.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.