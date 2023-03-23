Related to this story

Barn Opening

Barn Opening

The Barn Restaurant officially hosted an intimate grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Barn Restaurant

The Barn Restaurant

The Barn Restaurant officially hosted an intimate grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-Semitic incidents reaches all-time high, ADL finds