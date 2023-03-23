A popular eatery in Waynesboro is the latest example of growth on the east side of town.

The Barn Restaurant officially hosted an intimate grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Augusta Chambers of Commerce on Thursday morning before opening hours. The popular Southern-style eatery closed its former location on East Main Street close its former site on East Main Street back in early February and moved into a building with more space.

The restaurant already had a successful soft opening last week. Wilkerson said that during the first week, not only was the place packed with customers daily, but they also sold over 100 salads in three days of the soft opening and sold 104 cheesesteaks within two days.

"We're excited about the new space. We have more to offer here, better parking, bigger dining rooms, and we're really happy and amazed with the turnout with the people that came back after a month," said owner Trey Wilkerson.

Before the Barn Restaurant, the space was known as Don Lupe’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar. Before becoming a Mexican restaurant, it was Paul’s Italian Restaurant, owned by Greek restaurateur Paul Boukourakis. In addition, the Barn's grand opening day was coincidentally held on the same day as Paul’s Italian Restaurant's grand opening 45 years ago. Boukourakis, who worked with Wilkerson on renovating the building, was also present during the Barn's grand opening.

"Trey's a good boy," said Boukourakis, who still owns the building and several restaurants in Charlottesville. "He's going to be the top man here, believe me. This restaurant will be here for a long time, got a large parking space, people come from [Interstate] 64 down here. Summertime, people are going to be waiting in lines here."

Mayor Lana Williams of Ward A was not only there for the grand opening but also was grabbing an early lunch. She said she is excited about the restaurant and seeing another small business opening in her ward.

"It's been exciting for me because this is my ward, and it's very encouraging to see the growth on the east end, which has not grown much in the past 20 years," said Williams. "Now, to see everything alive, it's just encouraging."

The Barn Restaurant is still hiring more kitchen staff.