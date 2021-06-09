Baseball, Valley communities rally around Tyler Zombro as he recovers from traumatic head injury

A day after Tyler was hospitalized, players and fans at the Riverheads-Fort Defiance baseball game observed a moment of silence in support of Tyler. A similar gesture was observed at the Staunton Braves' Valley Baseball League season-opener. Zombro played on Moxie Field in high school and as a player for the Braves.

“One of my friends told me about the support shown at the Fort-Riverheads game,” said Fonda, a Fort Defiance graduate. “To hear about things like that just warms your heart.”

Now, the focus shifts to Tyler's recovery, which is going to take time.

“The doctors say it’s going to be four to six weeks for the brain to heal and the swelling to go away," Fonda said. "It’s going to take time for him to regain his strength.”

“Tyler has always been a hard worker,” said Tim. “With his work ethic, I know he’s going to do what he’s told and work his hardest to recover.”

As Tyler continues his path to recovery, his mother hopes the community will keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

“People are asking what they can do to help. I ask that they just keep doing what they’re doing,” Fonda said. “Keep praying for Tyler. He’s still got a long way to go. He’s still going to need those prayers and that support for the weeks ahead. We can feel all the love and support and it really does make a difference.”