Baseball, Valley communities rally around Tyler Zombro as he recovers from traumatic head injury

No one follows Tyler Zombro’s baseball career more closely than his father Tim.
Last Thursday night, when the former Robert E. Lee High School star was hit in the head by a line drive while pitching for the Class AAA Durham Bulls, Tim was not watching the game but was keeping tabs on the action online.
“Tyler had pitched Tuesday, so we didn’t expect him to be back out there on Thursday,” Tim said. “I was watching Gametracker, following the stats, and saw he was in the game.
"Then it happened.”
“It” was Tyler getting hit in the head with a line drive just moments after entering the game.
“As soon as we realized what happened and potentially how bad it was, my wife and I got in the car, we went and picked up Tyler’s mom and we all headed straight to Durham,” Tim said.
Taylor Davis, Tyler’s high school teammate and one of his best friends, was at the game.
“At first, I thought it was low enough that it had hit him in the chest,” Davis said. “When he went to the ground, it was pretty apparent that wasn’t the case.”
Tyler was rushed to the Duke University Hospital, which is not far from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and was in surgery within about two hours of arriving.
“We were fortunate he was playing minutes away from one of the best hospitals with some of the top doctors in the nation," Tim said. "That was a blessing.”
Tyler, who underwent an operation to repair a skull fracture, was out of surgery around 4 a.m. the next morning.
“The surgeon told us it was a clean fracture and that was good thing,” said Tyler’s mother, Fonda Morris, on Monday afternoon. Fonda and her husband were watching the game and saw the incident unfold.
“We first had to get past that first 24 to 48 hours after surgery. That was a critical time,” Fonda continued. “We’re past that now and he’s doing as well as can be expected, considering what he went through."
Fonda said that Tyler has been able to walk a couple of laps around his hospital unit and he’s eating, but remains very weak. "That’s to be expected after going through extensive brain surgery,” Fonda said.
Tim has asked his son if he remembers what happened. Right now, he doesn't.
“Tyler doesn’t remember pitching in that game at all,” Tim said. “The doctors say that’s normal when you’re dealing with a traumatic head injury.”
Tyler was discharged from the hospital late Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.
“He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy,” the Durham Bulls said in a press release. “The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery.”
“When he gets home, he’ll have the best caregiver in the world,” Fonda said of Tyler’s wife Moriah, who is a nurse and was at the game when the incident happened. “Moriah is one strong young lady. She’s stronger than she thinks she is. She’s been a source of strength for all of us since we’ve been down here.”
The Zombros have been amazed by the amount of support the family has received, not only from back home in the Valley, but from the entire baseball community.
“The support from Major League Baseball has been amazing,” said Fonda. “He’s heard from his teammates, guys currently playing in the Majors, former Major League players. The support has been overwhelming.”
“Guys that I watched play years ago have reached out. Luis Tiant tweeted at him,” Tim added. “It’s unreal how Major League Baseball comes together when something like this happens.”
Among those reaching out to the family was Brett Cumberland, the Norfolk Tides player who hit the baseball that struck Tyler in the side of the head. Cumberland is a 25-year-old catcher in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He is one year younger than Tyler.
“The next morning, the player who hit the baseball sent flowers,” Fonda said. “He was very apologetic. You could feel he had a very heavy heart. It wasn’t his fault. They were playing a game and it happened. It’s no one’s fault.”
The family also heard from the Bulls’ parent club — the Tampa Bay Rays.
Eric Neander, the Rays’ senior vice-president of baseball operations and general manager, flew to Durham the next day to meet with the family.
“The Rays’ GM flying here right away to be with us was big,” said Tim. “It shows how much they care about their players.”
Back at the Durham ballpark, Bulls’ fans also offered their well wishes.
“They had this huge card for fans and kids to sign for Tyler. I thought that was a really neat gesture,” said Taylor Davis.
While at the hospital, Davis has had the opportunity to meet and talk with some of Tyler’s Durham teammates.
“His teammates…those guys have been unbelievable," Davis said. "Talking with them, you can tell Tyler has made a big impact with them. It’s obvious that they think very highly of Z.”
The support from the Valley also has offered a sense of encouragement and strength for the family.
A day after Tyler was hospitalized, players and fans at the Riverheads-Fort Defiance baseball game observed a moment of silence in support of Tyler. A similar gesture was observed at the Staunton Braves' Valley Baseball League season-opener. Zombro played on Moxie Field in high school and as a player for the Braves.
“One of my friends told me about the support shown at the Fort-Riverheads game,” said Fonda, a Fort Defiance graduate. “To hear about things like that just warms your heart.”
Now, the focus shifts to Tyler's recovery, which is going to take time.
“The doctors say it’s going to be four to six weeks for the brain to heal and the swelling to go away," Fonda said. "It’s going to take time for him to regain his strength.”
“Tyler has always been a hard worker,” said Tim. “With his work ethic, I know he’s going to do what he’s told and work his hardest to recover.”
As Tyler continues his path to recovery, his mother hopes the community will keep him in their thoughts and prayers.
“People are asking what they can do to help. I ask that they just keep doing what they’re doing,” Fonda said. “Keep praying for Tyler. He’s still got a long way to go. He’s still going to need those prayers and that support for the weeks ahead. We can feel all the love and support and it really does make a difference.”
“One of my friends told me about the support shown at the Fort-Riverheads game. To hear about things like that just warms your heart.”
— Fonda Morris, Tyler Zombro’s mother, on players and fans at the Riverheads-Fort Defiance baseball game observing a moment of silence in support of Tyler.