Bear Creek Outdoor Living awarded Small Business Excellence award

Like many businesses nationwide, Brian and Victoria Mininger’s home improvement company didn’t survive the Great Recession of 2008, but this didn’t stop the couple from turning their passion into a thriving business.
In November, the Miningers received the 2020 Small Business Excellence award from the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce for their residential construction firm, Bear Creek Outdoor Living.
“It was quite a surprise,” Brian said.
As a current GARCC member, Brian has attended several award ceremonies over the years. He always thought it would be fun to win a GARCC award, but he never dreamed it would happen.
“There was a stretch where I didn’t feel like I could show my face here, and whether that was just me or whether reality, I don’t know. That was 11 years ago,” Brian said. “For us to receive a recognition from our peers in 2019, 10 years later, was pretty overwhelming.”
Bear Creek Outdoor Living has been through a few evolutions since Victoria established the company in 2016, Brian said. Six months after she started the company, Victoria hired Brian and the commercial cleaning company quickly evolved into what it is today — a specialty company that focuses on outdoor living spaces, including decks, porches, sunrooms, pergolas and patios.
Brian said he and Victoria are outdoors people and wanted that to be the main focus of their new business venture.
“We really didn’t want to go inside and remodel kitchens and things like that again,” he said. “So, we said, ‘Let’s see if we can make a go of being a little bit more of a specialty company,’ and that’s what we did.”
The couple wanted to name the company something that represented their love for the outdoors. The name came to them, quite literally, while they were biking the Greenbrier River Trail in West Virginia on Memorial Day in 2016.
“We had a bear encounter on that trip,” Brian said. “It came up out of the creek, stared us down and then ran off. After that happened and we recovered our senses about us, we got to talking and we’re like, ‘You know what, I think that’s it.”’
Small businesses everywhere have faced challenges this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brian said running a business during this time has made it difficult to get things done because of trouble getting materials and rising material costs.
“I consider ourselves very fortunate to be where we are right now, but it’s been an extremely challenging year, so it’s been different for us,” he said.
It was also a lot of uncertainty, Brian said. In March and April, the company thought they might get legally shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere.
“I remember [on a] Friday, we weren’t sure if we were coming back on Monday because California and a bunch of other states had just shut construction down, and it was snowballing quick,” Brian said. “Then, over the weekend, California reversed course on construction and a few other things. We consider ourselves very fortunate to be able to continue working.”
As of right now, 35 employees make up the Bear Creek Outdoor Living team, Brian said. With so many employees, the company is considered high risk in what they do, but they take safety precautions to keep everyone safe and to make sure they can keep working.
If you see a Bear Creek Outdoor Living work truck while driving around town, you may notice the company motto on the truck that says, “We build cool stuff, but most importantly we build people.”
The motto is a big piece of who the company is, Brian said. Bear Creek Outdoor Living offers internships to apprentices as a way to help people learn and grow through carpentry, no matter their background or age.
“Somebody’s got to work on our houses,” Brian said. “It’s a really good opportunity for young people, and it’s a very satisfying type of work.”
Brian said the GARCC award was definitely a credit to their employees and not just he and Victoria.
“This company and team are well beyond Victoria and I. We definitely feel like it’s a credit to our team, and we get to work with some great people every day. We appreciate that,” he said.
Bear Creek Outdoor Living is more than a business for Brian and Victoria. It’s also a mission.
“I’ve loved building since I was a kid, and it’s an opportunity to pass on the skills that I’ve learned, which I think are extremely valuable and important for us as we go forward as a society,” Brian said.
