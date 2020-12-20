Bear Creek Outdoor Living awarded Small Business Excellence award

Brian said he and Victoria are outdoors people and wanted that to be the main focus of their new business venture.

“We really didn’t want to go inside and remodel kitchens and things like that again,” he said. “So, we said, ‘Let’s see if we can make a go of being a little bit more of a specialty company,’ and that’s what we did.”

The couple wanted to name the company something that represented their love for the outdoors. The name came to them, quite literally, while they were biking the Greenbrier River Trail in West Virginia on Memorial Day in 2016.

“We had a bear encounter on that trip,” Brian said. “It came up out of the creek, stared us down and then ran off. After that happened and we recovered our senses about us, we got to talking and we’re like, ‘You know what, I think that’s it.”’

Small businesses everywhere have faced challenges this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brian said running a business during this time has made it difficult to get things done because of trouble getting materials and rising material costs.

“I consider ourselves very fortunate to be where we are right now, but it’s been an extremely challenging year, so it’s been different for us,” he said.