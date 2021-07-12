Benny's Pizza going strong in Waynesboro

When Benny’s Pizza opened on Main Street in March 2019, some noted the market in Waynesboro was smaller than other cities the chain restaurant is located in.
More than two years and a pandemic later, Benny Stivale's is going strong, said Jon Durham, director of operations. The pizza restaurant's success in the River City might encourage other businesses to come to downtown Waynesboro, he said.
The restaurant set sales records across all the chain's 19 locations when they opened in 2019, which shifted the company's viewpoint on smaller markets.
“We started thinking that maybe these smaller markets are a big part of what we need to start doing,” Durham said. “In a big city, the whole town doesn’t care that a mom-and-pop store opened. In a small town, everybody cares and can’t wait. That makes them all come out.”
Durham said the city should look into grants to bring more businesses downtown.
“The more business and foot traffic we can get downtown, the better,” Durham said. “Every day around noon, every parking spot is full. Any businesses we can get to bring more people downtown are key. That will help all of us out.”
When the pandemic hit, Benny’s adapted by offering grocery services. Its food provider was left with a surplus of products when many of its restaurant clients shut down temporarily.
Benny’s stepped in to sell some grocery items, like toilet paper during the shortage or special orders to help the community.
“We stayed open throughout the whole pandemic,” Durham said. “There are two parts to that: keeping our staff employed and providing the service when other businesses were closing.”
The restaurant planned to push its bar garden and musical events in 2020 but postponed the plans once the pandemic made them impossible. Now, Benny's is finally starting up live music and featuring a variety of local artists. Bar manager Olivia Crockett said the plan is to keep expanding the events.
“A lot of people are ready to get out and do stuff, and a lot of musicians are ready to get out there and make things work and play some music,” Crockett said. “We’re hoping to bring in some big bands, anything to bring people in.”
As the pandemic begins to fade from view for many, business is picking up, and Benny’s finds itself in a similar place to many other companies: understaffed. Applications can be found on their website.