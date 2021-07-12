Benny's Pizza going strong in Waynesboro

When Benny’s Pizza opened on Main Street in March 2019, some noted the market in Waynesboro was smaller than other cities the chain restaurant is located in.

More than two years and a pandemic later, Benny Stivale's is going strong, said Jon Durham, director of operations. The pizza restaurant's success in the River City might encourage other businesses to come to downtown Waynesboro, he said.

The restaurant set sales records across all the chain's 19 locations when they opened in 2019, which shifted the company's viewpoint on smaller markets.

“We started thinking that maybe these smaller markets are a big part of what we need to start doing,” Durham said. “In a big city, the whole town doesn’t care that a mom-and-pop store opened. In a small town, everybody cares and can’t wait. That makes them all come out.”

Durham said the city should look into grants to bring more businesses downtown.

“The more business and foot traffic we can get downtown, the better,” Durham said. “Every day around noon, every parking spot is full. Any businesses we can get to bring more people downtown are key. That will help all of us out.”