Bicycle Film Festival now streaming in Shenandoah Valley

The Bicycle Film Festival’s virtual tour has landed in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Film Festival celebrates the bicycle through films specifically curated for the Valley.
Now in its 20th year, the event went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic — allowing it to come to the area for the first time.
Bicycle Film Festival Founding Director Brendt Barbur said he hopes the virtual screening option helps connect Valley residents who may not have heard of the festival before or otherwise wouldn’t have been able to travel to an in-person event.
“One of the more positive things that has happened from the COVID pandemic is that cycling has increased around the world. It’s been something positive for people’s health and transport and they view how they engage with their communities differently,” Barbur said. “This is going to set a whole new dialogue and a whole new range of people riding. This screening can show new folks or people who haven’t been into riding before what it’s all about.”
The film program can be enjoyed by all ages and aren’t just for those who enjoy bike rides, Barbur added.
“If you like movies and you like stories, these films are amazing. You’ll see films from all around the world and all different subject matters,” he said.
The program is available online now through Sunday, April 4. It can be paused, resumed and replayed as many times as the viewer wishes until April 4.
A portion of all ticket sales benefit the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, a group that aims to promote all things walking and biking in the Valley.
SVBC Executive Director Kyle Lawrence said the group plans to use the funds for local projects like constructing biking and hiking trails in parks.
“(Ticket sales) support the coalition which we have over 1,000 members in the Valley and we’re been around for over 35 years,” Lawrence said. “This festival really shows you that the full range of humanity rides bikes — all over the world, all types of people and in all types of situations.”
Tickets can be purchased online at bicyclefilmfestival.com.