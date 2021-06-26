Bigfoot convention returns for Sasquatch enthusiasts in Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Conventions and public gatherings, among many things that went missing in the past year, are slowly returning to Virginia.
However, while these were hard to come by in 2020, it can be argued that nothing is more elusive than … Bigfoot.
The third annual ECBRO Virginia Bigfoot Convention officially opened Saturday at the New Hope Ruritan Club in Fort Defiance. Many enthusiasts of the famed creature filled the community center to enjoy a day of raffles, prizes, merchandise, Q&A sessions, presentations from speakers coming from different parts of the country, and even a premiere of Justin Snyder’s Virginia-based Bigfoot documentary “Elusive Legend: An ECBRO Story.”
The event was organized by Daniel Benoit, the founder and lead researcher of the East Coast Bigfoot Researchers Organization. To him, after a year off due to COVID-19, it was great to be back for a third go-around hosting an event centered primarily around one of the country’s most intriguing creatures and mysteries.
“It’s a fascinating thing and there’s a lot of fun behind it,” Benoit said. “Bigfoot is elusive, but I personally will tell you I don’t believe he’s out there. I know he’s out there.”
While there are plenty of enthusiasts that believe in Bigfoot, there are plenty of skeptics, as well, Benoit said. However, to Benoit, the skeptics are just as appreciated because they do what he does with evidence — logically break down everything and consider Bigfoot to be the last possible answer when analyzing anything.
“When I study something or look into a situation, Bigfoot is my last consideration,” Benoit said. “It’s a process of elimination.”
The same approach applies for Rick Reles.
Reles, a partner with Iknowsquatch merchandise, is also a member of the BFRO — the Bigfoot Field Research Organization.
He’s investigated Bigfoot sightings all around America, including some in states such as Wisconsin, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Throughout his numerous investigations, he’s learned much about the elusive Sasquatch.
“The thing that surprises you is about these is how big they are, number one,” Reles said. “Number two, how fast they are. They move like they’re on skates – they glide when they move. There’s nothing cumbersome about these at all.”
Big is an understatement.
From Alaska, Reles said he has received reports of a Bigfoot being anywhere from 10 to 12 feet tall.
Additionally, they’re a bipedal hominid species, meaning they walk on two legs as we do, but can move on all fours should they want. As movies and merchandise have well portrayed through the years, the body is also thoroughly covered in hair, minus on its face.
There’s very little neck on a Bigfoot, if any, and their bodies are quite muscular, Reles said. Their arms are also “disproportionately longer that a human’s” with very strong, muscular legs supporting its speed.
Sasquatch hair can also range in different colors, too, such as black, different shades of brown, and even reportedly gray or whiter colors on some of the more “mature” members of the species.
These are just some of the topics discussed at the convention, which Benoit said typically averages at least 300 to 400 people each year.
However, in 2021, he anticipated slightly larger numbers heading into opening day.
“There [were] over 220 tickets sold online,” Benoit said. “Plus, I’ve been hit up with emails, phone calls, messages on social media, people asking about tickets at the door because the web site is sold out … we’re expecting a pretty decent turnout.”
Zach D. Starrick, this year’s headline speaker at the convention, would have it no other way.
As he has since 2018, Starrick spoke highly of Benoit, giving him props once again for his organization behind the event.
“We had almost 500 people at the first one,” Starrick said. “He blows it out of the water … every year is a success.”
To him, The Shenandoah Valley makes the “perfect habitat” for the convention.
This isn’t just because of the “wide open” regions to organize night hikes, but also because the folks who attend truly have the floor to let their tales and interests take over with others who are driven by Bigfoot, too.
“People come here to share their stories because it’s a safe haven and sanctuary for people that can’t share [them] out there in the regular world,” Starrick said. “They can share to most people like us without fear of judgment.”
In 2020, that safe haven was taken away.
When last year’s event was cancelled, Starrick, like many others, was disappointed.
But this year, Starrick was excited to make the yearly trip once again to enjoy the event and reunite with Benoit — someone he says is one of his best friends and additionally sees as family.
Many may doubt Bigfoot’s existence, but its presence has made a positive impact for many others.
“Without Bigfoot, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities to do what I do,” Starrick said. “I wouldn’t have some of these good friends I’ve got now.”
Benoit agrees whole-heartedly with his friend, as well.
“It’s actually more than a Bigfoot conference,” Benoit said. “It’s becoming a family reunion. When you meet together with other like-minded people, you become friends [and] get close.”
While many Bigfoot believers attend the yearly event, they’re not the only ones enjoying the convention. Benoit said many skeptics can be found taking in stories and having fun, too.
“We get a good combination of people,” Benoit said. “Sometimes you might have a husband [and] a wife — one’s a believer, the other one’s not. The other one ends up getting dragged into it, then they find it entertaining.”
Entertainment, not belief, is the goal of the event at the end of the day.
“Regardless [of] if they end up believing or not, they had fun,” Benoit said. “That’s part of what we do here. We don’t push or pressure anybody to believe. We just want people to have the opportunity to listen to the stories and let them draw their own conclusions.”
The convention in Fort Defiance will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For those interested, and even for those skeptical, the convention has something for anyone interested in the legend behind Bigfoot, the paranormal, and/or just meeting good people.
“Don’t hate on something you don’t know [anything] about,” said Benoit, smiling. “There’s something out there.”