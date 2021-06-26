Bigfoot convention returns for Sasquatch enthusiasts in Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Conventions and public gatherings, among many things that went missing in the past year, are slowly returning to Virginia.

However, while these were hard to come by in 2020, it can be argued that nothing is more elusive than … Bigfoot.

The third annual ECBRO Virginia Bigfoot Convention officially opened Saturday at the New Hope Ruritan Club in Fort Defiance. Many enthusiasts of the famed creature filled the community center to enjoy a day of raffles, prizes, merchandise, Q&A sessions, presentations from speakers coming from different parts of the country, and even a premiere of Justin Snyder’s Virginia-based Bigfoot documentary “Elusive Legend: An ECBRO Story.”

The event was organized by Daniel Benoit, the founder and lead researcher of the East Coast Bigfoot Researchers Organization. To him, after a year off due to COVID-19, it was great to be back for a third go-around hosting an event centered primarily around one of the country’s most intriguing creatures and mysteries.

“It’s a fascinating thing and there’s a lot of fun behind it,” Benoit said. “Bigfoot is elusive, but I personally will tell you I don’t believe he’s out there. I know he’s out there.”