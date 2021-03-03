Bills passed by Virginia legislature could impact local elections in Waynesboro

Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Virginia Beach, sponsored the bill and said in a press release that the current method of voting "disenfranchises voters, especially voters of color, when the entire locality is deciding representatives for individual districts."

At-large councilman Terry Short Jr. has been a supporter of the bill, saying that just because Waynesboro has always done it that way doesn't mean it's the most equitable.

"You could know the inter-workings of your neighborhood like the back of your hand, but you have to campaign across the whole city to represent those interests," Short said. "I think this will be transformative for representative government, democratizing our elections, and creating equity to ensure that those folks that feel called upon to represent their neighborhood have a fair shot at campaigning, running and ultimately being successful in their ward."

Jeffers said this bill would be a more costly change to voting because separate ballots will need to be printed for the wards.

"It may also take the voters a bit of getting used to this idea," she added.

But a 20% voter turnout means the structure is broken, Short said, and spending a little more to increase voter turnout to upwards of 70% is worth it.