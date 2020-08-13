Black advocacy group opening headquarters in Waynesboro on Saturday

RISE, a local Black advocacy group, now has permanent headquarters in the King Plaza West building in Waynesboro.
A grand opening ceremony for the new headquarters located at 1320 Ohio St. will kick off Saturday at 9:30 a.m with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a socially distanced tour of the space. Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, will help cut the ribbon.
Additional festivities are on Saturday’s line-up, but RISE co-founders Sharon Fitz and Chanda McGuffin are keeping those details secret.
“When everyone walks in, they will know that it’s a RISE space,” Fitz said.
Fitz and McGuffin founded RISE in 2017. Since then, the organization has grown to include the RISE Foundation and the Power of the People PAC. Other parts of the organization include an education team, social justice team and a book club.
“Our job is to give a voice to those who are often overlooked and not considered,” Fitz said. “We are trying to dismantle the hopelessness that really has a stronghold on the Black community.”
The RISE Foundation is the nonprofit division of RISE that covers education, training and development and community outreach.
“That’s really what led us to open the headquarters,” McGuffin said.
Fitz and McGuffin had the vision to open the space on Ohio Street for about a year. The idea for a headquarters location was a part of their five-year plan for the organization, but they made it happen in three years.
“We’re creating a space where all we endeavor to do and all that we’ve been trying to do in the past can now be done in one spot,” Fitz said. “It allows us to have the freedom to do what we want to do.”
Since its establishment in 2017, RISE has used other locations for their events. Factors like scheduling conflicts and the costs of event spaces in the area made it challenging to plan activities with the RISE vision.
“We have a RISE way of [doing] stuff. Even though we would go and use other people’s space, it was missing that RISE spirit,” McGuffin said.
The COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for many, but it gave the two women a chance to open the headquarters Saturday because their schedules were a lot less busy this summer.
“We seized the opportunity to open the headquarters,” McGuffin said. “I think we would have gotten it open, but it wouldn’t have been August.”
Fitz and her husband worked on the space for three months. Without his help or the motivation from the vision for space that she and McGuffin shared, the grand opening wouldn’t be so soon.
“I couldn’t have done it without him,” Fitz said. “I underestimated the level of personal perseverance it would take to overcome some moments in there.”
Contractor George “Fixit” Robertson also helped with the space in a major way. Fitz said she and McGuffin are blessed to now call him a friend.
“He is a kind, professional and talented contractor,” Fitz said. “He truly cared about our vision and worked with us to bring it to fruition.”
Fitz and McGuffin added that Saturday’s grand opening is only a walk-through tour of the space. The headquarters will not officially open after Saturday because of the pandemic.
The event is not your typical RISE event because there is no sitting down with everyone or eating food, Fitz and McGuffin said.
“We promise as soon as we can, we will have a big shindig to celebrate,” McGuffin said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.