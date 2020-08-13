Black advocacy group opening headquarters in Waynesboro on Saturday

Fitz and McGuffin had the vision to open the space on Ohio Street for about a year. The idea for a headquarters location was a part of their five-year plan for the organization, but they made it happen in three years.

“We’re creating a space where all we endeavor to do and all that we’ve been trying to do in the past can now be done in one spot,” Fitz said. “It allows us to have the freedom to do what we want to do.”

Since its establishment in 2017, RISE has used other locations for their events. Factors like scheduling conflicts and the costs of event spaces in the area made it challenging to plan activities with the RISE vision.

“We have a RISE way of [doing] stuff. Even though we would go and use other people’s space, it was missing that RISE spirit,” McGuffin said.

The COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for many, but it gave the two women a chance to open the headquarters Saturday because their schedules were a lot less busy this summer.

“We seized the opportunity to open the headquarters,” McGuffin said. “I think we would have gotten it open, but it wouldn’t have been August.”