Being Black History Month, now seems as good as any to highlight two people who left their mark on Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Most likely, you have never heard of Samuel Diggs or Dr. St. Clair Drake, yet the Black community stands on their shoulders.

Blind faith

The True Southerner and The Richmond Plant were among the earliest Black newspapers in Virginia.

Founded in 1865, The True Southerner was a weekly newspaper published during the Reconstruction era after the American Civil War in Hampton before moving to Norfolk. The Richmond Planet was founded in 1882 in Richmond.

Although small in number at the turn of the century, Black newspapers in Augusta County played an essential role in news coverage for the community. In Waynesboro, Samuel Diggs wrote a newspaper column, News of Our Colored Citizens, in the mid-1900s.

Today with desktops, laptops — and even handheld devices — we can crank out email, documents, articles and even books. And with spellcheck, online photos and other writing tools, we can turn out material and reach millions of readers with a tap on a key and the ability to see what we produce. Well, thanks to research by Waynesboro’s award-winning historian Chris Wilmott, we learned that sight was not an option for Diggs.

"Samuel F. Diggs, blind carrier for the Rosenwald section, today completed 15 years of service with the News Virginian. He began delivery of the paper in April 1932 with 42 readers. Today, after 15 years of service, he has 115 subscribers, nearly 93% coverage for his route. Since 1930 his column, News of Our Colored Citizens, has been a regular feature. His wife Helen is also blind," an archived News Virginian story reads.

A native of Cabin Creek, West Virginia, Diggs was blinded due to an industrial accident in 1913. From 1916 to 1923, he attended Hampton Institute, perhaps better known as Hampton University.

Now for local folks who recognize the name Diggs, Sydney, who starred on the baseball fields and the basketball court at Rosenwald, is a distant relative of Diggs. Sydney played on the Yellow Jackets team with basketball superstar Bucky Flipping for one year.

For years, Diggs survived the Great Depression and published on a now-defunct Oliver typewriter. He hired boys in the neighborhood to deliver the paper. For those who remember him, Diggs had a quiet, dignified determination about him until his passing in 1958.

A man of action

Wilmott recently wrote me, “Wow, Terry, in my research, I came across the name of St. Clair Drake, an African American sociologist and historian who had roots in Staunton. Were you aware of him?”

The truth is that I didn’t have the foggiest idea, a realization that left me embarrassed. As an avid reader familiar with the names of renowned Black historians Dr. Carter G. Woodson, W. E. B. DuBois, John Hope Franklin, E. Franklin Frazer and others, I scratched my head trying to figure out how in the world I missed the fact one of their peers had roots in my hometown and walked the hallways of my elementary and high school. But I soon discovered that I was not the only local person unfamiliar with Drake.

Drake (Jan. 2, 1911 – June 15, 1990) was a Black sociologist and anthropologist whose scholarship and activism led him to document much of the social turmoil of the 1960s. He established some of the first Black studies programs in American universities and contributed to the independence movement in Ghana.

While studying at the University of Chicago in 1945, Drake co-authored the Black Metropolis: A Study of Negro Life in a Northern City, a landmark study of race and urban life. He was one of the first African-American faculty members at Roosevelt University at a time when academic opportunities for Black scholars were limited to historically Black colleges and universities. He continued his research while a professor at Roosevelt for 23 years before leaving to found the African and African American Studies program at Stanford University.

Drake was born in Suffolk. His father immigrated to the United States from Barbados and became a minister and organizer for Marcus Garvey's Universal Negro Improvement Association. Drake's mother, Bessie Lee, was a native of Staunton. Drake attended elementary school in Pittsburgh, where he remained through the seventh grade. Then, he returned to Virginia to attend Booker T. Washington High School in Staunton.

In 1927, he left Staunton to attend Hampton Institute and was immediately dissatisfied with the faculty's attitude, which he attributed to the intellectual legacy of Booker T. Washington. In addition, he complained that the Institute's faculty did not include Blacks among its full professors. As a result, Drake and other Hampton students engaged in a strike beginning on Oct. 9, 1927, only a few weeks after he arrived on campus. While the list of student demands exceeded sixty specific points, many of them dealt with the need for more Black teachers, higher academic standards, the dismissal of racist and unqualified faculty, and amnesty for those involved in the strike.

Although the strike ended in defeat, many reforms eventually became implemented. Drake flourished at the college over his next three years there.

During his studies at Hampton, Drake served as the president of the student body, led the college chapter of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, became the editor of the Hampton Script, and played on the college's soccer team. He graduated from Hampton in 1931 with a B.S. degree in Biology and a minor in English.

From 1932 to 1933, Drake was on the faculty of the Christiansburg Institute, an African-American trade high school in Christiansburg, where he taught various subjects, coached soccer, led chapel prayer, and began to write professionally. He then worked as an instructor at Dillard University.

In 1935, Drake joined a research team that explored the caste system of the American south and later published the observations in the book Deep South: A Social Anthropological Study of Caste and Class.

During the late 1930s in Chicago, Drake worked as the assistant director for the Illinois State Commission on the Condition of the Urban Colored Population and conducted research in churches serving Chicago's Black community. He returned briefly to Dillard in 1940 to work as an assistant professor but was dismissed the following year for supporting a student strike. He subsequently returned to his studies at the University of Chicago.

In 1946, Drake became an assistant professor of sociology at Roosevelt University and remained a member of the sociology department until 1968. He fully expected only to be considered by "Negro" colleges of the time but found a home at Roosevelt which he embraced as an "experimental institution" where he was able to develop his calling as an activist. He was perhaps the most distinguished faculty member ever to have taught at Roosevelt University and was also one of the first Black faculty members. While at Roosevelt, he created one of the first African American studies programs in the United States. Among his many honors, he received an honorary degree from Roosevelt. He taught at Roosevelt for 23 years before leaving in 1969 to found the African and African American Studies program at Stanford University. He remained at Stanford until his retirement in 1976.

Drake spent nearly two years in the United Kingdom, 1947-1948, and conducted his dissertation research in 1947 in Cardiff, Wales, where he studied a community of African seamen and their Welsh families. In "Value Systems, Social Structure and Race Relations in the British Isles," Drake examined the forms of social action that arose in response to British racial and colonial domination. At that time, he was one of the first scholars studying race relations in the British Isles and considered one of the foremost scholars.

Even after he retired from the faculty at Stanford, Drake remained active as a scholar and author. Another of Drake's works, which demonstrates his continued interest in race relations throughout his career, was Black Folk Here and There: An Essay in History and Anthropology, published in two volumes in 1987 and 1990. Drake was also able to further social interest in African countries through his work with the Peace Corps. He provided cultural sensitivity training for 50 American students planning to work in Ghana.

On the personal side, Drake was married to Elizabeth Dewey Johns, a graduate student in sociology at the University of Chicago, when Drake began work there as a graduate student in anthropology. The two of them worked together conducting research in West Africa and raised two children. During World War II, Drake was a conscientious objector in response to the U.S. military's segregation policies, and he served in a civilian capacity in the U.S. Maritime Service.

Recalls Staunton native Andrew “Butch” Strother, “Professor Drake visited my 6th-grade class at D.W. Davis elementary school and showed slides of his work and life in Africa (I cannot recall the African nation). His visit would have occurred during the 1956-57 school term, and our teacher was the late Mrs. Louise Brown. If my memory is accurate, Dr. Drake and Mrs. Brown were classmates, so she invited him to visit our class.

His visit dispelled many of the disparaging myths about Africa as his slides showed schools, churches and industries, educated African people not living in huts but in dwellings not unlike our homes. I remember how he spoke with admiration and pride about the people shown on the slides. His presentation was enlightening and provided a view of Africa many of us had never been privileged to see. I remember Dr. Drake's mother, who lived on New Street in the house next door to my mom's house (but several years before Mom moved to New Street). Mr. Kenneth L. Jones rented that house to Mrs. Drake and another lady whose name I cannot recall. I remember Mrs. Drake as a quiet, very dignified lady."

Although forgotten by many, Diggs and Drake are worth remembering.