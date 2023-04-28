A restaurant has opened in downtown Waynesboro just in time for the summer barbecue season.

Smokehouse BBQ is bringing Caribbean-flavored soul food to the River City. The new restaurant held its soft opening last week on Main Street, where the Barn Restaurant used to be.

“Two sweet potatoes, two collard greens, all day,” yelled Paul Myers, head chef of Smokehouse BBQ, to the cooks in the kitchen.

Myers said the cooks and servers are relatively new at the job, so the soft opening got the word out to locals and allowed the staff to gain experience.

“It’s has been a culmination of what we’ve grown up on, living in Virginia, what we’ve learned to love — which is soul food — and put a little twist on it,” Myers said about the food. “We are embracing the essence of the BBQ, the Black BBQ.”

“We’ve been cooking since [last] Tuesday,” said Isabelle.

Although the Smokehouse BBQ restaurant location has only been open for a week, the business venture has been active for about six years. Smokehouse BBQ owner William Isabelle and his small team of friends often served food via food trailers and at private events. However, only after research and development did they decide to open an actual restaurant.

“It was just now that we got to bring it all together,” Myers said. “We want to let the food speak for itself.”

Although the Barn Restaurant, which serves Southern comfort-style food, is located across the street, Myers said he isn’t worried about competition because Smokehouse BBQ is unique and “super Black.”

“A diamond in the rough, for sure,” Myers said. “It’s the inevitable truth. There’s not a lot of Black people out here, and we came, and it’s not like we wanted to be accepted; we were going to make a foundation, and the people have been so loving.”

Isabelle said being one of the few Black-owned restaurants in the area has been a “privilege.”

“Not only am I a Black business owner, but we have a majority Black staff, and to be here in Waynesboro is a great opportunity for us,” he said. “I think this area needs some high-quality things that can take time.”

As of now, Smokehouse BBQ only offers takeout options but will provide online ordering and dine-in service once the inside renovations are complete, which is expected to be in June. A grand opening day is still also in the works for the summertime.

Smokehouse BBQ is open for takeout 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.