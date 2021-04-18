Blackburn Inn to host summer concerts

STAUNTON — Local music enthusiasts will have a chance to attend live outdoor concerts at the Blackburn Inn and Conference center this summer.
Americana, roots, country, folk and bluegrass bands will put on a show on the inn’s lawn every Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Developer Robin Miller announced the plans for the shows, which will be called SummerStage.
The tickets will provide socially distanced pods on the lawn for guests. You can select either an eight-foot square blanket pod or a six-foot square pod for two camp chairs to enjoy the show. If your party is larger than four people, Blackburn recommends you purchase two pods to allow for social distancing.
“We’ve all been through a challenging year,” Richard Smith, The Blackburn general manager, said. “SummerStage will offer audiences the security of outdoor gathering. We adhere to the Virginia Department of Health’s standards and recommendations in everything we do, which have safely guided us these last twelve months. I can’t think of a better way to come back from the pandemic year than to unwind under the stars at The Blackburn.”
The events will have a capacity of 250 and ticket prices ranging between $25 and $40 depending on the time of purchase and what type of pod. Food and drinks will be available from the Blackburn’s culinary staff. Attendees also can reserve parking and meals in advance. Guests will not be allowed to bring any outside food and drinks.
Tickets will be available beginning Monday. In instances where weather prevents outdoor shows, the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center’s great hall will serve as an alternative venue. Attendees will be able to enter the venue starting at 6 p.m. before the 7 p.m. start time.
Blackburn LLC and Retro Hospitality own and operate the 49-room hotel together and hope that SummerStage will continue to give life to the community as we inch closer to exiting a global pandemic.
“After a long winter, SummerStage celebrates the return of summer to The Blackburn’s beautiful grounds, safely reintroducing live music and in-person gatherings with friends and family under the Shenandoah Valley stars,” Miller said. “It fits with our efforts to assist in restarting the cultural economy of Staunton while providing invaluable work for artists doing what they do best: performing for live audiences. We look forward to folks grabbing a local brew or wine, enjoying the picnic box our chefs have prepared, bringing a blanket or camp chair, and claiming a square for what will be the beginning of a great new Staunton tradition: Friday night music at The Blackburn.”
Artists currently booked into the series between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Kentucky cello composer Ben Sollee, the Fireside Collective, pioneers of progressive western swing The Quebe Sisters, singer-songwriter Bryan Elijah Smith, and old-time bluegrass band Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass.
“Staunton has a rich musical history as the home of the inimitable Statler Brothers,” Creative Director Nancy Anderson said. “SummerStage will be a place to feature the best Valley musicians alongside artists with national profiles.”
More information about the event and tickets are available at SummerStageVA.com.