Blackburn Inn to host summer concerts

STAUNTON — Local music enthusiasts will have a chance to attend live outdoor concerts at the Blackburn Inn and Conference center this summer.

Americana, roots, country, folk and bluegrass bands will put on a show on the inn’s lawn every Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Developer Robin Miller announced the plans for the shows, which will be called SummerStage.

The tickets will provide socially distanced pods on the lawn for guests. You can select either an eight-foot square blanket pod or a six-foot square pod for two camp chairs to enjoy the show. If your party is larger than four people, Blackburn recommends you purchase two pods to allow for social distancing.

“We’ve all been through a challenging year,” Richard Smith, The Blackburn general manager, said. “SummerStage will offer audiences the security of outdoor gathering. We adhere to the Virginia Department of Health’s standards and recommendations in everything we do, which have safely guided us these last twelve months. I can’t think of a better way to come back from the pandemic year than to unwind under the stars at The Blackburn.”