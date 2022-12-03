Blue Ridge Area Food Bank gearing up for challenging winter

VERONA — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank still serves between 110,000 and 112,000 people monthly.

That is a significant number in the 25 counties and eight cities the food bank reaches. Those cities and counties include Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. But the number is considerably lower than the 148,000 the food bank was aiding in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

The drop in the number of people was helped by the numerous initiatives the federal government took during the pandemic. Those included increased unemployment benefits, stimulus payments and enhancements in the SNAP program, once known as the food stamp program. And people returning to work also aided in the drop in those needing the food bank’s help.

But as the year ends, the advent of cold weather and the increased costs brought by record inflation presents a dilemma for many, said the food bank’s CEO, Michael McKee. He spoke of the double-digit increases in such essential food items as meat, milk and eggs.

“People have to choose whether to eat or heat a home,” McKee said.

The demand for help from the food bank could surge again. And for the food bank, 2022 has presented new challenges unrelated to the pandemic.

While grocery stores such as MARTIN’s continue to offer generous food donations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is donating about half the food it was offering a year ago.

“We are spending $3 million this year to compensate for the lesser amounts,” McKee said.

The USDA cuts particularly hurt because the federal agency donates fresh and frozen produce, dairy products, vegetables and canned fruit and water, McKee said.

McKee said a small donation to the food bank goes a long way.

“A dollar donation provides four meals to a neighbor,” he said.

Donations can be made by accessing the food bank’s page and clicking on the “donate now” area.

But it is not just money the food bank can use. Volunteer time can prove helpful at the 200 food pantries the agency partners with across its service area or in the warehouses storing food in Lynchburg, Winchester, Charlottesville and Verona. Those wishing to volunteer can do so by clicking on the volunteer area on the food bank page.

During a Thursday event at the food bank celebrating national Eat a Red Apple Day, McKee told those assembled that one of the most sincere ways to express support is by donating time.

“When volunteering at a food pantry, it’s an expression of love and support,” he said.