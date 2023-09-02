The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank hopes that Hunger Action Month in September can drive donations and ensure the hungry have enough to eat.

The food bank said during September, people across the Blue Ridge area can get involved by volunteering, listening, acting and inviting others to find ways to end hunger.

For every $1 donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, four meals can be provided to those experiencing hunger. The food bank and partner food pantries rely on volunteers to serve the 127,500 neighbors seeking food assistance.

Michael McKee, CEO of the food bank, said, “Our supporters’ contributions have an incredible impact in helping end hunger in our community. A donation of food or funds, volunteering, or sharing a social media post about hunger in our community have a profound impact, elevating our entire community. No contribution is too small.”

For those wanting to take action, visit www.brafb.org.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is headquartered in Verona and serves eight cities and 25 counties through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona.