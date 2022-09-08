Blue Ridge Community College hosts community breakfast to celebrate accomplishments

Blue Ridge Community College hosted a community breakfast Wednesday morning with a plateful of accomplishments to celebrate.

The stewardship event was held at the Orchard Creek Country Club in Waynesboro with donors and community leaders, from school administrators to organization leaders.

“I just feel so grateful and fortunate because Blue Ridge Community College has always historically had those kinds of relationships with the community,” Blue Ridge Community College president John Downey said. “It’s an opportunity for me to share with the community on what we’re doing, but also listen to questions and gain some feedback about what should we be doing that we’re not doing.”

During Downey’s speech, he talked about increased enrollment this semester, community partnerships with James Madison University and Augusta Health, and a number of new programs and certification courses being offered.

“None of this great work would be possible without the community support we enjoyed from all of you,” he said as thanked the community members.

Downey credited the 10% enrollment increase to innovative programs offered such as the manufacturing bootcamp experience in partnerships with local manufacturing companies, the “Bridge to Madison” program, where Blue Ridge students who are waitlisted to JMU are given opportunities to stay in the university dorms and an onboarding initiative that helps students enroll within 48 hours of their initial inquiry.

“That onboard initiative at Blue Ridge created several positive changes to students wishing to access our many programs serving them,” Downey said.

He also noted many students at Blue Ridge attend school part-time and are often juggling two jobs. In order to accommodate the students’ schedules, the community college has certain programs that pay students while going through school and alleviate the number of hours they work.

“We see that the students that are working two jobs are often the ones that are taking one or two classes a semester,” Downey said. “And that’s a recipe for taking seven to ten years to finish their associate degree.”

Joyce Coleman, president of the NAACP in Waynesboro and former Blue Ridge college board member, knew Downey when he served as vice president of the community college.

“From what I heard this morning, he’s [Downey] doing it,” she said. “The college is about it.”

Coleman said communities coming together is important.

“It takes all of us, as a community, as a village, to reach out and support each other wherever you are,” she said. “It’s my main focus in life.”

Downey agreed.

“I think the community knows the impact of the college and they know our faculty and staff,” he said. “When the community sees what our faculty and staff are able to accomplish, I think it’s a natural relationship that I’m just very grateful for.”