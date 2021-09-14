Blue Ridge Community College hosts on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics

WEYERS CAVE — Augusta Health teamed up with Blue Ridge Community College on Tuesday with their second community clinic on the school’s campus, providing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to both Blue Ridge students and members of the general public.
With COVID case numbers on the rise in Augusta County, safety remains a top priority in the eyes of Shannon Capriotti, the hospital’s COVID clinic manager.
For those who are still unvaccinated, Capriotti urged folks to take a vaccine, saying all three are safe and available at Augusta Health.
“All three are safe [and] are going to protect you from potentially going in the hospital and death, which is what they’re meant to do,” Capriotti said. “Right now, it’s in the news. The unvaccinated are the ones that are in the hospital, the sickest, on ventilators. There are a few in there that are vaccinated, but they normally have other conditions. So the best thing to do for your health, your community’s health … we recommend that you get vaccinated.”
Capriotti has been with Augusta Health for just under a decade, but has held her new position with the hospital since January of this year. However, the first community clinic at Blue Ridge didn’t occur until just three weeks ago.
She recalled that after Blue Ridge had reached out to the hospital’s COVID vaccine clinic director, the Augusta staff soon hosted what she called a “first dose clinic” where Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were first offered.
Second doses of the appropriate vaccine were administered Tuesday to those who been treated three weeks ago, but for those who missed out on the last clinic, there was no harm done.
All students, faculty, and local residents could walk in for their first COVID shot and also be treated.
“We will still offer first doses if someone comes in for Pfizer, and then I have J&J as well,” Capriotti said. “This is kind of a follow-up to that first clinic.”
For Blue Ridge Public Safety Coordinator Melissa Kinkle, safety among her students has been one of the biggest focal points of the early fall semester at the college. To her, the clinics from both Augusta Health and RMH Sentara have been fantastic opportunities for students and faculty to safely receive either their first or second dose of the vaccine.
“We’re aiming towards keeping schools open,” Kinkle said. “The more people we have vaccinated, the more we’ll be able to push towards everyone being able to come on campus and get their education in-person. We’re here to serve students and the best way that we can do that is in-person.”
While serving Blue Ridge’s students, Kinkle noted the clinics have presented a great opportunity to help those in the community also receive their vaccines, as well.
“We’ve advertised it on several different platforms and it’s also open to the public,” Kinkle said. “In fact, last time I think probably half of our vaccines were general public walk-ins.”
While Kinkle has been glad to see students receive their first and/or second vaccine at Blue Ridge, she understands many may still feel uneasy and/or skeptical about becoming vaccinated, but hopes speaking with someone who has already been may help them feel less intimidated.
“I would encourage them to talk to their doctor and to seek out as much information as they can,” Kinkle said. “I understand the fear and trepidation a lot of people are experiencing. It’s a new vaccine and there’s a lot of concern about it. I think education and talking to people who’ve had the vaccine maybe would help them feel better about it.”
Dr. John Downey, the president of Blue Ridge Community College, said he was “delighted’ about the partnership with both Augusta Health and Sentara RMH and their vaccination clinics. Like Kinkle, Downey also hopes that more students and members of the community receive their vaccines and don’t feel afraid or intimidated when doing so.
“We know we have a very high percentage of employees vaccinated, but because it’s almost impossible to enforce a vaccine mandate in community college students, we want to make sure we’re doing all we can to encourage it and make it as convenient as possible,” Downey said.
Currently, Downey and Kinkle said there are no scheduled plans for another community clinic event at BRCC, but that they may offer a clinic for booster vaccines once they become available to the public later this month.
“I [could] very easily see, especially is there is an opportunity for a third dose, that we would do something like this not only for the general community again, but also for our employees,” Downey said. “I think there’s a number of employees who would love to get a third dose if they’re available, so as soon as that’s worked out nationally and a decision is made whether a third dose is helpful or not, I think I’ll be reaching out to both hospitals and saying, ‘How about we do another clinic here?’”
For Kinkle, while the future of community clinics at BRCC is unknown, she is grateful for the coordination between the school and the two local hospitals to this point.
“I would like to expressly thank Augusta Health and RMH Sentara,” Kinkle said. “We told them what our focus was and they answered our call immediately. It’s been wonderful to have them here.”