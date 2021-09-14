Blue Ridge Community College hosts on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Second doses of the appropriate vaccine were administered Tuesday to those who been treated three weeks ago, but for those who missed out on the last clinic, there was no harm done.

All students, faculty, and local residents could walk in for their first COVID shot and also be treated.

“We will still offer first doses if someone comes in for Pfizer, and then I have J&J as well,” Capriotti said. “This is kind of a follow-up to that first clinic.”

For Blue Ridge Public Safety Coordinator Melissa Kinkle, safety among her students has been one of the biggest focal points of the early fall semester at the college. To her, the clinics from both Augusta Health and RMH Sentara have been fantastic opportunities for students and faculty to safely receive either their first or second dose of the vaccine.

“We’re aiming towards keeping schools open,” Kinkle said. “The more people we have vaccinated, the more we’ll be able to push towards everyone being able to come on campus and get their education in-person. We’re here to serve students and the best way that we can do that is in-person.”

While serving Blue Ridge’s students, Kinkle noted the clinics have presented a great opportunity to help those in the community also receive their vaccines, as well.