Blue Ridge Food Bank capitalizing on Hunger Action Month

When the pandemic struck in 2020, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank headquartered in Verona found that it served nearly 50 percent more people in just a few months.

Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said the food bank still is serving nearly 110,000 people every month. But there are other concerns. Inflation is making food more costly, and donations from the grocery industry are less so now because of improvements in technology The federal government is also contributing less food to food banks now..

So McKee is using September’s Hunger Action Month to ask for help in the food bank’s 25 counties and eight cities. The request is for help with donations, volunteer work and food advocacy. Hunger Action Month is sponsored by Feeding America, a national food bank association that supports 200 food banks across the country.

The most direct way to help the Blood Ridge Area Food Bank is with donations.

“Donations are our lifeblood,” said McKee, who said a $1 donation to the food bank can purchase four meals. Financial contributions would also help with large expenditures.

“Just last week, we spent an additional $420,000 on food because we are receiving so much less food from the USDA than we did a year ago,” he said.

Volunteer work at a food bank warehouse or area church pantry is also critical.

“The food has to be inspected for safety and acceptable date ranges and by category so pantries can distribute it,” he said.

McKee said another big job is packaging large amounts of rice, pasta and produce into bags of 5 and 10 pounds.

Advocacy for the food bank can be done on personal social media networks.

“If you follow the food bank and what we are posting, share it,” McKee said.

One of the pressing concerns that could be highlighted on social media is next year’s reauthorization of the Farm Bill by Congress.

McKee said increases in the federal SNAP program — a part of the Farm Bill — would take some of the pressure off food banks.

“SNAP provides 10 times the food of America’s food banks,” he said.

McKee said among the changes needed in the SNAP program are an upgrade in the minimum benefit for senior citizens.

McKee said action during Food America’s Hunger Action Month is needed and timely. Cold weather is on the horizon.

“We see demand rise through the winter with the increased cost of electricity and fuel to heat homes,” he said.

Volunteering at the food bank or contributing can be done by visiting www.brafb.org. Volunteering can be done by clicking on the get involved tab. Donations can be made on the donate now area of the website.