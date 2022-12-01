Blue Ridge Food Bank celebrates donation of thousands of apples

VERONA — Thursday was national Eat a Red Apple Day, and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank did more than celebrate the day.

The Verona-based food bank spent part of Thursday unpacking and bagging 18,000 apples, donated by Stemlit, a Washington-state partner and apple provider for MARTIN’s grocery stores. And MARTIN’s employees spent part of the day unpacking the apples.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said the apples will reach some of the most vulnerable population that the food bank serves.

“They will be put on our mobile food pantry,” McKee said.

A mobile pantry will truck the apples to rural outposts such as Highland and Bath counties and Timberville in Rockingham County. There, volunteers will bag the apples and distribute to between 100 and 200 cars of people in need. The 100 to 200 cars come in individual stops, McKee said.

McKee said the food bank’s mobile food pantry goes to communities that are in food deserts. These are communities who may lack a food pantry or are not close to a grocery store.

McKee praised MARTIN’s for brokering Thursday’s donation. He said the grocery store had donated more than a half million pounds of food to the food bank this year.

“And during the last five to six years it is close to two million pounds,” said McKee of MARTIN’s outreach.

The food bank CEO also spoke of donated time. Volunteering at food pantry served by the food bank is a way of showing “love and support” for those in need, McKee said.

Daniel Watson, the assistant manager of the Staunton MARTIN’s, said he is aware that one in 13 Virginians face hunger.

Watson said at GIANT, MARTIN’s parent company and at MARTIN’s “we are committed to fulfilling our purpose of connecting families to a better future. Combating food insecurity within the communities we serve is essential to fulfilling our mission.”

The 18,000 donated apples will connect “families to fresh, nutritious foods that are critical to a balanced, healthy lifestyle,” Watson said.

Robert Backer is the produce manager for The GIANT Company. He called Thursday a “fun and exciting day.” Besides being present for the apple donation and the unpacking, fun activities were also done. Those activities included a caramel apple decorating contest. Employees of MARTIN’s, the food bank and WHSV-TV anchor Chelsea Church participated in the contest.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities in Virginia, including Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The food bank is currently reaching more than 110,000 people a month in its service area.