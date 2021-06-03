Board of Zoning Appeals denies permit for Weyers Cave event center

VERONA — The Augusta Board of Zoning Appeals voted to deny a special use permit for an event center in Weyers Cave submitted by The Farm at Chapel Hill LLC at its meeting Thursday.
The owners of the property on 194 Chapel Hill Lane previously applied to build taprooms at May’s meeting but were met with significant disagreement from neighbors about bringing alcohol into the community, and the small gravel road leading up to the property being incompatible with bringing in hundreds of cars.
The taproom application was withdrawn in favor of an application for an event center for weddings and fundraisers. Many of the same residents coming out to speak against the new application.
These concerns are what led the zoning board to deny the special use permit 4-1, with Thomas Thacker being the only dissenting opinion.
“Given the road conditions and the fact that [the owner] said they were looking to do this in collaboration with the neighbors, I do not feel this location is appropriate for what is suggested,” said Thomas Bailey, who made the initial motion to deny which was seconded by Vice-Chairman George Coyner.
If approved, a 4,000 square foot building would have been constructed where up to 70 events a year would have been held. In the county staff reports, they recommended that if the board deemed the project worthy of approval, they should consider reducing the scope to around 50 events a year, with events no more than three weekends a month.
Eric Pisk, one of the six owners of the property, pushed back against a reduction in events for the project, saying it would hurt the business.
“If we do 10-15 charitable events every year, that will take away from the opportunity to have weddings. It is a business,” Pisk said.
Pisk said the event center provided an unmet need to the area, but residents in attendance were quick to point to the nearby Weyers Cave Community Center that offers weddings.
John Smith, a pastor at Old Paths Baptist Church just down the road from the farm, said he appreciated the withdrawal of the taproom project but still did not think the project was suitable for the community.
“I’m not convinced, and many others aren’t as well, that much has changed. It’s just a different title,” Smith said of the event center’s plans to allow alcohol.
Smith submitted a petition with 172 signatures that opposed the event center.
Other residents voiced concerns about nearby springs to the property, wondering about the possibility of sinkholes forming on the property if not taken care of properly. Pisk said they were working with the appropriate channels to build a site plan, and address traffic concerns but failed to convince the board.