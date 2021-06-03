Board of Zoning Appeals denies permit for Weyers Cave event center

VERONA — The Augusta Board of Zoning Appeals voted to deny a special use permit for an event center in Weyers Cave submitted by The Farm at Chapel Hill LLC at its meeting Thursday.

The owners of the property on 194 Chapel Hill Lane previously applied to build taprooms at May’s meeting but were met with significant disagreement from neighbors about bringing alcohol into the community, and the small gravel road leading up to the property being incompatible with bringing in hundreds of cars.

The taproom application was withdrawn in favor of an application for an event center for weddings and fundraisers. Many of the same residents coming out to speak against the new application.

These concerns are what led the zoning board to deny the special use permit 4-1, with Thomas Thacker being the only dissenting opinion.

“Given the road conditions and the fact that [the owner] said they were looking to do this in collaboration with the neighbors, I do not feel this location is appropriate for what is suggested,” said Thomas Bailey, who made the initial motion to deny which was seconded by Vice-Chairman George Coyner.