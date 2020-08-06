Board of Zoning approves special use permits for two wedding venues

Couples wanting to tie the knot in Augusta County now have more wedding venue options.

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted Thursday to approve two special use permits for new wedding spaces in the Wayne and Riverheads Districts.

“It sounds like weddings are popular here in Augusta County,” said board chairman George A. Coyner, II.

Benjamin E. Yoder first came before the board last month asking for a special use permit to have weddings and special events on the property he and his wife own located at 77 Singing Hill Lane in Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

During last month’s public hearing, Yoder said he and his wife had a friend who lost a deposit of almost $10,000 on a wedding venue because of COVID-19.

Following the incident, the couple felt led to allow others to get married on their property for free during 2020. At last month’s meeting, there were three weddings scheduled for this year, with about 20 people expected to be at each wedding.

“After having to file an application for a special use permit, we decided to expand that and possibly offer weddings in the future for profit,” Yoder said during last month’s public hearing.