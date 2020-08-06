Board of Zoning approves special use permits for two wedding venues

Couples wanting to tie the knot in Augusta County now have more wedding venue options.
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted Thursday to approve two special use permits for new wedding spaces in the Wayne and Riverheads Districts.
“It sounds like weddings are popular here in Augusta County,” said board chairman George A. Coyner, II.
Benjamin E. Yoder first came before the board last month asking for a special use permit to have weddings and special events on the property he and his wife own located at 77 Singing Hill Lane in Waynesboro in the Wayne District.
During last month’s public hearing, Yoder said he and his wife had a friend who lost a deposit of almost $10,000 on a wedding venue because of COVID-19.
Following the incident, the couple felt led to allow others to get married on their property for free during 2020. At last month’s meeting, there were three weddings scheduled for this year, with about 20 people expected to be at each wedding.
“After having to file an application for a special use permit, we decided to expand that and possibly offer weddings in the future for profit,” Yoder said during last month’s public hearing.
Voting on the special use permit was delayed, in part, because officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation said the existing entrance did not meet the line of sight distance required.
During Thursday’s public meeting, Yoder said VDOT performed a vehicle speed analysis for the road and approved the site entrance.
“Since the previous comments were made, VDOT has performed an operating speed analysis and found that the existing entrance meets commercial entrance site distance requirements on the low-volume local roadway,” Yoder said.
Before the vote, Yoder requested the board change its condition that no amplified music was allowed past 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., giving him an additional two hours to play music.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the special use permit with the 9 p.m. restriction.
Board member Justine D. Tilghman voted against the special use permit because a nearby wedding venue doesn’t allow amplified music past 7 p.m.
“I do understand why he’s requesting it,” she said.
John C. Reedy requested the second special use permit for weddings and special events in Greenville, located at 5086 Lee Jackson Highway in the Riverheads District. The property, owned by Nu-Valley Enterprises, Inc. was once a truck stop.
“This venue was a hobby of mine, and it just took a life of its own,” Reed said during Thursday’s public hearing.
After one of Reedy’s closest friends had his granddaughter’s wedding at the property, it was suggested he continue to have weddings there because of the picturesque outside gardens. Coyner, II said the property was “immaculate.”
Before Thursday’s meeting, one of the board’s operating conditions stated the site be limited to 20 events per year. Reedy had initially asked for 50 events per year.
“I don’t think 20 [events] will justify me doing it,” said Reedy, who hopes to use the property for weddings to subsidize his income after retiring.
After discussion, the board approved the special use permit with a unanimous vote that will allow Reedy to hold 24 bigger events per year and 30 or less smaller events, which include birthday parties or reunions.
“I think this surely allows us to give back to the community,” Reedy said.