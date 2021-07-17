Body found in a field in Stuarts Draft

Augusta County deputies found a body Saturday morning in Stuarts Draft that they say is probably that of a man recently reported missing.

“We cannot confirm the identity of the person found at the scene, and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report,” said Sheriff Donald Smith. “In all likelihood, the search for Malcolm Sipe is over. We had hoped for a different outcome in this investigation for the family and the community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday and Saturday the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management conducted numerous searches for Sipe in the Stuarts Draft area.

At about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, a search team located human remains in a field off the 500 block of Draft Avenue in Stuarts Draft, according to a press release. Sheriff’s investigators responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad and the Wilson Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

Investigators contacted the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke and have requested its assistance in the investigation. However, foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about the recent disappearance of Sipe is still asked to call Investigator Ryan Martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.