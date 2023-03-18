The Virginia State Police say area residents are receiving bogus calls from someone claiming to be with the state police and asking for money.

The caller tells the person being called they must pay money to avoid arrest.

Corinne Geller, public relations director of the Virginia State Police, said the scam calls have been reported in Augusta, Albemarle and Rockingham counties.

The state police never call individuals to notify them of an arrest warrant. The state police also never request payment for any service over the phone.

The scam artists are using a Virginia State Police number from the Staunton Area 17 Office to call from. In addition to using a state police phone number, the callers are aggressive and convincing in their demands. Those called are advised to hang up and not offer personal information.

Any person who believes they are the victim of a scam is advised to contact a local law enforcement agency.