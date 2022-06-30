 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book sale at Waynesboro Farmers Market on Saturday

The Waynesboro Friends of the Library will hold a book sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waynesboro Farmers Market in Constitution Park.

Available books will include mysteries, westerns, novels and nonfiction books in regular and large print sizes. The next scheduled book sale is July 16 at the Farmers Market.

All proceeds from the sales benefit the Waynesboro Public Library.

