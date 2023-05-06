Those visiting River City have another place to stay.

Newly-opened boutique motel, Grey Pine Lodge, celebrated its official grand opening Wednesday afternoon with city officials and community members.

The 22-room lodge on Route 250 across from the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail has been under a $1.6 million renovation project by owners Stephanie and Chase Hoover. The husband and wife duo had experience in renovations and wanted to open a lodge for travelers who are sightseeing in the heart of the Valley.

“We saw this place, and we saw its potential because of the location first and foremost,” said Stephanie Hoover. “We jumped in and knew we were going to renovate it from the start. We didn’t know how big of a renovation it was going to end up being, but we’re happy with it.”

The extensive renovation project started in January 2022 and took over a year to complete. Then, Grey Pine Lodge has its soft opening around late March.

Before Grey Pine Lodge went into business, the location was known as Oak Bower Motel during the 1960s and ran as a motor lodge for several years. The location underwent many renovations and was known around town as the “no-tell motel” because of its moldy, beat-down rooms and densely wooded area. Now, the architectural and interior design of the location has been revitalized by the owners and a team of contractors to create a modern forestry aesthetic.

“Looking at it now, it brings a whole new facelift to this side of town and this side of Waynesboro,” said Vice Mayor Jim Wood. “It’s helping to develop this side more and the direction we like to see it going.”

With Waynesboro increasingly becoming a tourist attraction, Wood said having another local business shows the city’s effort toward developing the local economy.

“It just shows the effort and all the work being put into town to try to bring that outside visitation and as well as the local economy for Waynesboro to improve,” he said.

The boutique motel offers deluxe rooms on the second level floor, which provides a view of the mountains, junior suites, and standard rooms on the bottom floors. The motel also has an outdoor patio with lighting and fire pits, a private hiking trail, a gift shop with a self-checkout and a guest-complimentary coffee station.

Grey Pine Lodge is also a few miles away from tourist attractions such as Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail, Afton Mountain, King Family Vineyards and Basic City Brewery.

Hoover said what is unique about the lodge is that guests can check in online and make room reservations based on the availability from Grey Pine Lodging’s website, Airbnb or Expedia. Once guests book their rooms online, they will receive check-in instructions via email or text and a code for their room.

“It’s kind of a hybrid model as what we like to call it,” she said. “It’s sort of what people like to call an Airbnb style, but we don’t have a front desk, so it is a self-check-in experience.”

Hoover said she and her husband are delighted to celebrate the opening and being part of Waynesboro’s business community.

“The community is backing us up the whole time,” she said. “It was a long process, and just knowing that this is going to be ultimately so good for the community and it’ll bring a little life back into this area, that is special.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Grey Pine Lodge is offering a 15% off discount code, “GPLRIBBON15,” for travelers booking a room for this month only.