Boys & Girls Club rebounds with renovations, new director

It has been a tumultuous two years for the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County.

But the darkness is fading, and several positive developments have the organization serving elementary and middle school students with afterschool programs on the rise.

Two years ago, the club shut down in March after the pandemic emerged. The shutdown was followed by a June 2020 fire that forced closure until this month, when renovations allowed the Main Street building to reopen. The club also serves Staunton area students at the Booker T. Washington Center in Staunton.

The fire in Waynesboro offered an opportunity to reconfigure the interior of a building where the club has operated since the late 1990s.

“We decided as a board to gut the interior and be more efficient,” said Tom Hardiman, a Boys & Giurls Club board member. “We added a new library and have a much bigger kitchen and cafeteria.” There is now a teaching kitchen for a culinary program and a new computer lab with 13 stations.

“The kids do a program called power hour. They sit down and do homework and the staff helps them,” Hardiman said.

The Boys & Girls Club serves mostly K-5 students and some middle school students. During the renovations to the headquarters building, the club rented a facility on Main and Maple that served about 30 kids.

Hardiman anticipates that the Waynesboro facility will open to a full complement of students in the fall, offering afterschool arts, health and wellness, leadership, education and other services to between 125 and 150 students.

The good news about the renovation in Waynesboro is only one of several positive developments for the Boys & Girls Club.

The late Waynesboro businessman Lloyd Holloway left the club a $100,000 donation when he passed away last year.

“His donation went into an endowment fund the community foundation manages,” Hardiman said. “Now we will get $7,000 to $8,000 in interest each year. It is a stabilizing donation that will be used for operations.”

Holloway was the donor of the land and building for the Boys & Girls Club, and the building is now named after him.

“Lloyd was instrumental in getting the club started,” said former Waynesboro City Councilman and Mayor Frank Lucente, who was on a steering committee to start the club in the late 1990s. “We couldn’t have started the club without him. Lloyd supported us all along the way. He made strong donations.”

And on March 28, the club will have a new director. Debra Freeman-Belle, who has served as the executive director of the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM ) for several years, takes over for the departed Annie Sachs. Sachs left last month to become executive director of Project GROWS.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better candidate,” Hardiman said of the new director. “She has a passion for helping people in our community. She knows grant funding and has three children who have attended the Boys & Girls Club.”

Hardiman is grateful to see the adversity that has dominated the club lift after two years.

“It has been obviously stressful,” he said. “Our former director helped get us through. It is a huge relief to be back in the building. We will be able to serve a lot more kids in Waynesboro that we haven’t been able to for the past two years.”